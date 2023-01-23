NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, January 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We kick off the week with a seven-game slate. FanDuel's major tournaments can have some overlay on Mondays, so be ready with your lineups for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

SLATE OVERVIEW

We have plenty of fast-paced games on the docket, and we'll lean on them heavily in our endorsements. We did absolutely nothing with the Bucks, but it wasn't intentional. There just wasn't enough value in their starters. It's a smash spot against the Pistons though, so if you find yourself looking for more options, comb through Milwaukee's starting lineup.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

DET Killian Hayes (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - OUT

Alec Burks ($4,800) will see more time if Hayes misses Monday's game against the Bucks. Stewart will sit, giving Jalen Duren ($5,700) plenty of court time.

BOS Marcus Smart (ankle) - OUT

BOS Malcolm Brogdon (personal) - OUT

It should be all systems go for Derrick White ($5,500) with both of the guards out.

MIN Rudy Gobert (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

If the groin injury forces Gobert to miss again, Naz Reid ($5,800) would draw the start for the T-Wolves.

HOU Kevin Porter (foot) - OUT

HOU Jabari Smith (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Porter will be out for the week, so Jalen Green ($7,600) is a very worthwhile add. Kenyon Martin ($5,300) is a borderline value if Smith is sidelined.

CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Ball's potential absence would be impactful, but the result will just be a bump for the other starters. A direct pivot doesn't need to be named here.

ELITE PLAYERS

Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) and his 22-game run of double-doubles is my first player off the board Monday, and I also like his teammate De'Aaron Fox ($8,300) in a bounce-back game against the Grizzlies. The 244 projected total is a major reason for taking this route. We also expect a fast-paced game for the Rockets and Timberwolves, making Anthony Edwards ($8,900) and Alperen Sengun ($8,400) attractive targets in the $8k range.

To round out the elites, getting a piece of Boston's action with Jaylen Brown ($8,400) and his dual eligibility seems sound against the Magic, and DeMar DeRozan ($8,000) responded with a 48-FDFP game after a three-game absence. Both players hold the same two-position eligibility.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Keldon Johnson ($7,100) / Tre Jones ($6,500) / Zach Collins ($5,400), SAN @ POR

The Spurs are in the midst of a lost season, but I think all three of these players hold good value in what should be a pretty fast-paced affair against the Trail Blazers. I think Collins will be the biggest wild card, but since he is facing off against his old team, there may be a mini-revenge narrative afoot, if you buy into that sort of thing. Otherwise, Johnson and Jones are bona fide offensive engines for San Antonio, and both are at reasonable salary points.

D'Angelo Russell ($6,500), MIN @ HOU

Russell's peaks and valleys are well-documented, but the guard has garnered two consecutive 30-plus FDFP showings against the Rockets, which includes the 37-FDFP total on the front end of this set. He had 40 FDFP against Toronto last week as well.

Anfernee Simons ($6,100), POR vs. SAN

I also endorsed Simons against the Lakers, and he responded with 31 FDFP. I have no complaints about Damian Lillard, but there's simply too much to gain in the salary differential between the two guards, and you'll almost always be compelled to favor Simons once you crunch the numbers.

Jaden Ivey ($6,100), DET vs. MIL

I always like finding a contrarian option in this salary range, and Ivey is my pick this evening. I'll give him max exposure if Killian Hayes sits, and his recent averages fall right in line with his current salary.

VALUE PLAYS

Obviously, our Injuries section holds some of the evening's best values, but we've identified two players below who should be considered.

John Collins, ATL ($6,000) @ CHI

With the potential to log 30 FDFP or more, Collins is way too cheap to ignore. He didn't do much in his last game against the Bulls, but he's on a five-game double-digit scoring streak. If his rebounding wakes up, double-double potential is there, and at this salary he's well worth the risk.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,300) vs. MEM

Although Murray came back to earth after a career-best performance, the rookie is really coming into his own as a prime producer for the Kings, who are finding creative ways to pull out wins against elite opponents. The Grizzlies will have their hands full, and Murray may be able to gain traction against a defense that will have its hands full with Fox and Sabonis.

