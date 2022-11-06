NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's FanDuel schedule is small, so our endorsements will naturally be known. On slates like these, you want to place more focus on cash pursuits as tournaments could have a lot of identical entries and dilute the value of the contest.

SLATE OVERVIEW

TOR (-2) vs. CHI O/U: 219.5

MEM (-10.5) vs. WAS O/U: 226

LAC (-4) vs UTA O/U: 225

INJURIES

TOR Pascal Siakam (groin) - DOUBTFUL

TOR Fred VanVleet (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Siakam will almost certainly miss out, and I'm clicking Scottie Barnes ($7,100) as the best pivot for the lost output. I also favor Barnes if VanVleet also rests.

ELITE PLAYERS

Paul George ($9,000) is probably my favorite elite against Utah, although spending up on Ja Morant ($9,900) should be a worthwhile play against the Wizards.

With Pascal Siakam possibly out or limited, rostering Nikola Vucevic ($8,200) presents a great way to take advantage of the situation while DeMar DeRozan ($9,400) will also help the cause.

Also consider: Bradley Beal, WAS ($8,100)

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($6,700) @ LAC

Although Collin Sexton lies in wait, Clarkson will likely continue his starting role. He's been on a a good two-game run with over 20 points in consecutive contests and adding decent assist numbers.

Gary Trent, TOR ($6,000) vs. CHI

If VanVleet misses, Trent's salary is too good to pass up, though we'd like to see better secondary production to make him truly viable. He's also averaged 19.1 points over the first nine outings.

Also consider: Jarred Vanderbilt, UTA ($5,800) @ LAC

VALUE PLAYS

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($5,600) vs. WAS

Brooks is coming off a great performance Friday where he led all scorers with 23 points. His numbers have been a bit volatile, but he's at a great salary relative to potential upside.

Reggie Jackson, LAC ($4,700) vs. UTA

Jackson is improving slightly after a mediocre stretch of games, but Utah could be a spot where he delivers with a better line. It was a while ago, but he produced 21 points in Utah last March, and the Jazz are obviously a weaker team this time around.

Norman Powell, LAC ($4,300) vs. UTA

Powell is coming off the bench, but could be handy against a Jazz side struggling to keep their frontcourt afloat. He may also be useful if the game gets out of hand since the second unit would receive a lot more minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.