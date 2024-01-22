NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The week kicks off with an eight-game slate of NBA action that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. We've got the DFS bases covered below with recommendations for FanDuel's wide array of contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: MIL/DET (247.5), BOS/DAL (239.5)

Back-to-back games: PHX, ORL, BOS

INJURIES

CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

CHA Nick Richards (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

There's no telling what the Hornets' starting five will be at this juncture, but Terry Rozier ($8,400) will fill in for Ball if he can't make it. P.J. Washington ($5,800) will presumably start for Richards if he misses.

CLE Caris LeVert (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

If LeVert's wrist keeps him out of Monday's game, a pivot to Max Strus ($6,000) is advisable.

DET Isaiah Stewart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Kevin Knox ($4,200) has two-position eligibility and is a good candidate for increased production, but a tough matchup against the Bucks isn't very encouraging for Detroit.

ELITE PLAYERS

Joel Embiid ($12,500) should be able to dominate against the Spurs, and while you'll pay a heavy price for his services, the spot might be too good to pass up. There are other centers out there for far less, and we'll highlight a couple of Embiid alternatives in a moment. Tyrese Maxey ($9,000) is another elite Sixer to consider against San Antonio despite his single eligibility at point guard. His numbers dipped a bit in his last game against Charlotte, but he should bounce back in this soft matchup.

Scottie Barnes ($8,900) came crashing back to Earth after a huge game against the Bulls, but the subpar total against the Knicks is just a blip on the radar. I expect a better result against Memphis. Although Chicago faces a tough test on the road against Phoenix, DeMar DeRozan ($8,200) has flown under the radar with superior totals recently. His rostership is almost always low and could be a sneaky way to go for Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,000) stands out as my final endorsement above $8,000. You can also justify Rudy Gobert ($8,100) in the matchup against the shorthanded Hornets, but Towns possesses more production opportunities via his recent shooting successes.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($10,200) @ ORL, Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,000) vs. CHA

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS (@7,400) @ DAL

White is a great way to get involved with the Celtics at a low cost amid the sky-high salaries of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. Boston hasn't faced Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving yet, so it will be intriguing to see the defensive matchups. With Jrue Holiday a possible scratch, White will surely see maximum minutes but could be in a bit of trouble if he draws Irving's attention. I would stick with White if Holiday misses, but less-expensive options might be better if Holiday is back in the lineup.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($7,300) vs. CHI

The duel between Nurkic and Nikola Vucevic should be interesting. They played to a draw in November, so getting similar production for $1,000 less makes sense. Nurkic has five straight double-digit rebound performances and two double-doubles over that span. He played only 19 minutes in Sunday's game, indicating increased usage in the back-to-back.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,100) @ MEM

Barrett continues to fit in well with the Raptors, and the recent loss of Pascal Siakam should allow more opportunities. The Grizzlies are also flailing at this point, making Raptors like Barrett and Barnes favorable smash spots tonight.

Luke Kennard, MEM ($5,500) vs. TOR

The Grizzlies are seeking production wherever they can find it, and Kennard's consistency has helped despite lineup changes all around him. Toronto's new lineup has a lot of potential, but they're in a period of adjustment after dealing away Siakam, so there's some hope that the Grizzlies can find their footing at home. Kennard can make things happen at the perimeter and is at a nice salary relative to his potential. With the rotation changing like the wind, I'd also consider David Roddy ($4,800) as a cheap alternative here.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($5,400) vs. SAS

Oubre's numbers carry some variance, but he should see increased usage if this game gets out of hand. The continued absence of De'Anthony Melton (back) will keep Oubre relevant for the time being, and we could see bug second-half minutes if the Sixers are up early.

Also consider: Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($4,900) vs. CHA

For additional production opportunities, dive deeper into Dallas and Boston. The high total should yield options that did not make my list.

