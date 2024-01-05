NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Friday brings a jam-packed slate consisting of 14 games. That leaves us plenty of options to work with on Yahoo. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some players to consider at each position, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Haliburton, IND vs. ATL ($50): Haliburton has scored at least 55.2 Yahoo points in each of his last six games. And when he faced the Hawks earlier this season, he went off for 73.0. With both teams ranked inside the top-five in the league in pace of play, Haliburton offers the potential to produce another monster stat line.

Brandin Podziemski, GS vs. DET ($16): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors. After taking on the defending champion Nuggets Thursday, they follow it up by facing the 3-31 Pistons. If they don't rest some of their starters, they could at least limit their minutes - especially if they've built up a big early lead. That could lead to added opportunities for Podziemski, who's averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 13 outings.

Guard to Avoid

Cam Thomas, BKN vs. OKC ($24): Thomas is 0-for-18 from the field in the last two games. The Nets recently moved him to the second unit, which left him to log no more than 26 minutes from each of the last four. Thomas provides very little in terms of rebounds and assists, so there's no reason to add him to your lineup with limited playing time likely coming his way while enduring a shooting slump.

FORWARDS

Jalen Johnson, ATL at IND ($26): Johnson has been locked in since returning from injury by putting up 19.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals across four matchups. The Hawks are currently without De'Andre Hunter (knee), so they need Johnson to provide more offensively. Given the fast pace at which this game should be played, he might be too good to pass up at this salary.

Caleb Houstan, ORL at DEN ($10): Injuries are going to be a problem for the Magic as they've already ruled out Franz Wagner (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle) and Jonathan Isaac (hamstring). After Wagner and Harris had to leave Wednesday, Houstan posted 29.9 Yahoo points across 31 minutes. With him again likely to receive around 30 minutes, he could be a significant bargain.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. LAC ($20): A night with 14 games means there will be a lot of appealing players. Jones doesn't bring much upside to the table given his 15.0 percent usage rate. The Clippers have played at the ninth-slowest pace, so he could really struggle to get shot attempts.

CENTERS

Jarrett Allen, CLE vs. WAS ($27): Allen dismantled the Wizards on Wednesday with 17 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. What's even more impressive is that he only logged 29 minutes due to the lopsided score. The Wizards list the worst defensive rating and have allowed the most rebounds per game, so look for Allen to dominate this matchup again.

Nick Richards, CHA at CHI ($14): The Hornets continue take the floor without Mark Williams (back). Richards has started in his absence and has averaged 9.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 12 games. That's a relatively high floor for a player with this low of a salary.

Center to Avoid

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO vs. MIA ($27): A matchup against Bam Adebayo isn't ideal. He's a big reason why the Heat have given up the sixth-fewest rebounds per game in the league. Both the Suns and Heat rank inside the bottom-six in pace of play. Allen lists the same salary and a much better matchup, so stay far away from Nurkic.

