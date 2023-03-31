NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 31

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a quiet Thursday, the NBA storms back with 13 games Friday. With so many options to sift through on Yahoo, let's get right to it and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Josh Giddey, OKC at IND ($31): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) has been ruled out again, leaving the Thunder without their best player as they try to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. With SGA out the last two games, Giddey scored 54.5 and 37.5 Yahoo points, respectively. Both the Thunder and the Pacers rank inside the top-10 in pace of play, so he should have plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Shaedon Sharpe, POR vs. SAC ($17): With the Trail Blazers holding out so many of their starters, Sharpe has taken on a leading role. He's started five straight while averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals. That includes a matchup against these same Kings Wednesday where Sharpe posted 48.9 Yahoo points. With the Kings inside the bottom-10 for defensive rating, he's primed to continue providing significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. LAC ($20): Jones didn't play Wednesday against the Clippers in what was the second game of a back-to-back set for the Grizzlies. He's not on the injury report for Friday, so expect him to be deployed as usual. The problem for DFS purposes is that Ja Morant is also healthy, meaning Jones should carry a limited role off the bench.

FORWARDS

Jalen Williams, OKC at IND ($27): Giddey isn't the only OKC player who's stepped up with Gilgeous-Alexander out. Over the last two games, Williams registered 51.6 and 44.6 Yahoo points, respectively. A Giddey-Williams pairing is appealing not only because of their significant upsides, but also because neither of their salaries will hurt your budget.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND vs. OKC ($11): Based on quotes from head coach Rick Carlisle, we have likely seen the last of Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) this season. Chris Duarte (ankle) is also sidelined, leaving the Pacers with limited depth. Mathurin has managed 35.8 and 48.8 Yahoo points the last two matchups, making him a great option in tournament play at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN at PHO ($22): Thursday was another quiet performance from Gordon where he only logged 32 minutes with Nikola Jokic (calf) sitting out, but only produced 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Over his last six games, he's only provided 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. There's a chance Gordon sits Friday out for rest. But even if he does play, he's too cold right now to consider rostering.

CENTERS

Walker Kessler, UTA at BOS ($27): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, who steamrolled the Bucks on Thursday. Robert Williams III and Al Horford both appeared in that matchup, so both should sit Friday considering neither has played both halves of consecutive nights this season. That means Kessler could be left to battle with Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet, and that means the potential to dominate this matchup.

Isaiah Jackson, IND vs. OKC ($11): Myles Turner (back) joins Haliburton as another starter on the Pacers who isn't likely to play again this season. Jackson has started two of the last three games that Turner has missed while averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. The Thunder have allowed the most rebounds per game, so Jackson is worth pursuing for those who don't want to allocate a significant portion of their budget at center.

Center to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS vs. SA ($23): This game has blowout written all over it as the Warriors are 31-8 at home while the Spurs are 6-31 on the road. The Spurs have also ruled out Jeremy Sochan (knee) and Zach Collins (foot) while Devin Vassell (knee) is questionable. If this matchup does get out of hand early, we might not see much of Green in the second half.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.