NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We had a really solid showing on Wednesday, though yesterday's article was frustrating. Injuries obliterated our picks with Damian Lillard sitting and Cole Anthony being limited because of a surprise return from Markelle Fultz. That can happen at times, but it has me motivated to bounce back. With that in mind, let's get started with one of the frontrunners for Most Improved Player.

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at DET ($35)

Philly was reluctant to trade James Harden, but they decided to do the deal with Maxey looking magnificent through the opening week. He's scored at least 42 Yahoo points in all but one game while totaling a 46-point average. That floor and average are absurd from a $35 player, and it's no surprise since he's getting more minutes, usage and shot attempts in the absence of Harden. A matchup with the Pistons is the icing on the cake as they've given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Marcus Smart, MEM vs. UTA ($22)

Times are tough in Memphis, but Smart will do everything possible to get them out of it. The former Defensive Player of the Year has taken over as the starting point guard with Ja Morant suspended and has produced at least 29 fantasy points in five of his last seven outings. That's on par with Smart's 30-point average and that should continue for this shorthanded team. Facing Utah only adds to his value as the Jazz are ranked 27th in defensive efficiency and points allowed.

Guard to Avoid

Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA at MEM ($19)

Horton-Tucker was Utah's starting point guard through the opening three weeks, but was relegated to the bench on Wednesday. That demotion is no surprise when looking at his production with 21 or fewer Yahoo points five times. That's not far off of THT's 24-point average, though this salary needs to drop with the demotion. That's led to him only registered 13 and 17 Y! from his two most recent appearances while the downward trend could continue with Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton all swallowing backcourt minutes and usage.

Forwards

Kyle Kuzma, WAS vs. CHA ($32)

Kuzma has been the target of many jokes over recent years, but he's enjoying a breakout season. The flashy forward is one of the league leaders with a 32 percent usage rate while averaging 20 shots a night. That role has led to Kuzma dropping at least 28 Y! points in every game en route to an average of 38. He's also managed at least 42 from four of his last six outings and went off for season-high of 50 last time out against Charlotte. That outburst isn't shocking considering how horrible the Hornets defense has been as they sit 28th in both points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Tobias Harris, PHI at DET ($22)

Many people just look at Maxey and Joel Embiid as the beneficiaries of the Harden trade, yet Harris has been incredible averaging over 30 fantasy points when Harden or Embiid was out last season while getting a massive boost in shot attempts and usage. That's what we've seen so far this year with Toby averaging 34 Y!. It's rare to see a $22 player with an average above 30 Y!, and it's even more shocking since this has been the norm for nearly a decade.

Forward to Avoid

Cameron Johnson, BKN at BOS ($22)

It's exciting that Cam is expected to return to action on Friday, but we can't use him until we see him log a full allotment of minutes. And the Nets are projected to limit him out of the gate with only 20-25 in his season debut. In the 13 games CJ went fewer than 27 minutes last year, he averaged less than 20 Y!. A line like that looks likely against the Celtics as they rank third in defensive efficiency ratings.

Centers

Rudy Gobert, MIN at SAS ($28)

Why is Gobert still below $30? He's back to being the league's best defensive player while averaging 12.7 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. That equates to nearly 40 Yahoo points, with at least 28 Y! points in every appearance this season. It's rare to see a floor match a salary for a $28 player, especially since we've seen Gobert get closer to $40 in the past. Another upside game looks likely against San Antonio, who once again sit last in defensive efficiency. And in their last matchup, Gobert gobbled up 42 fantasy points.

Bismack Biyombo, MEM vs. UTA ($12)

Biyombo was a free agent a week ago, though Memphis desperately needed a center as they lost Steven Adams before the season started and Xavier Tillman went down last week. That's turned him into the starting center, where he's averaged 29 Y! points across 28 minutes a night. Biyombo has always been an elite per-minute producer, and he needs to be closer to $20 if he's going to go 25-30 minutes. That makes his value shocking, especially since Utah just lost their starting center and list one of the NBA's worst defenses.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP at HOU ($23)

Valanciunas has been a great fantasy producer in the past, but hasn't played much with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram healthy. That means his workload and usage will be limited and he's only logged 24 or fewer minutes in five of his last six outings. That diminished playing time looks even worse when you see JV is only averaging 21 Y! points per game over those six fixtures. Having an average below your salary is a nightmare on Yahoo, especially since Houston has been a Top-10 defense during the opening weeks.

