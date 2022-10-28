NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo! Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Friday brings a busy night in the NBA with 11 games on the schedule. The Lakers will try to get their first win of the season against the Timberwolves, who are 3-2 with their new-look roster. One of the more exciting matchups in the Eastern Conference will feature the Raptors hosting the 76ers. Philly's been nearly as bad as the Lakers with a 1-4 start. As we try to make sense of all of the options in DFS, here are some players to consider for your lineups and a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. HOU ($22): The Trail Blazers will have to play tonight without Damian Lillard (calf), creating a massive hole in their scoring attack. Enter Simons, who stepped up in a big way last season when Lillard went down averaging 22.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 30 games as a starter. Another advantage he'll have is that the Rockets have played at the fifth-fastest pace in the league.

Josh Richardson, SA vs. CHI ($14): Richardson started and logged 33 minutes against the Timberwolves on Wednesday while producing 11 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Devin Vassell (knee) and Joshua Primo (lower body) both missed that matchup and will be out again Friday. Add Richardson's expanded role to his low salary and he makes for a great option to balance your budget.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE at BOS ($21): LeVert has started and and seen at least 33 minutes in all four of games this season. However, he's also scored 25.5 Yahoo points or fewer three times. Levert is stuck in a shooting slump hitting only 28.9 percent from the field. A meeting with a difficult Celtics defense likely won't help matters.

FORWARDS

Paolo Banchero, ORL vs. CHA ($30): Banchero looks like he's going to be the real deal. In a tough matchup against Evan Mobley and the Cavs on Wednesday, he dropped 29 points on his way to 50.6 Yahoo points. The Hornets are a far inferior defensive team and have played at the seventh-fastest pace in the league, leaving Banchero with tremendous upside.

Terrence Ross, ORL vs. CHA ($12): The Magic are running out of healthy guards and will be without Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Gary Harris (knee) tonight. Ross is a potent three-point shooter who can get hot in a hurry. And with all of the minutes he can handle likely coming his way, there's potential for value.

Forward to Avoid

OG Anunoby, TOR vs. PHI ($23): Anunoby has not been overly involved in the Raptors' scoring attack with just a 16.2 percent usage rate so far. That has contributed to him recording fewer than 30 Yahoo points in four of five games. There are plenty of other viable options in such a busy slate, so there's no need to take a chance Anunoby suddenly gets more offensive opportunities.

CENTERS

Jusuf Nurkic, POR vs. HOU ($26): Simons isn't the only player who stands to benefit from the absence of Lillard. The Trail Blazers should ask for more production from Nurkic, who is averaging 10.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists through five games. He's only shooting 39.5 percent from the field, but that number should increase when you consider he's gone at least 49.5 percent in each of the last six seasons.

Andre Drummond, CHI at SA ($17): The Bulls' bench is much improved this year, and Drummond is one of the main reasons why. Despite only playing 16 minutes per game, he's averaged 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. The Bulls could blow out the shorthanded, rebuilding Spurs, so Drummond could come away with a double-double if he receives more than 20 minutes and the game becomes one-sided.

Center to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS vs. CLE ($20): It's been a quiet start for Horford, who has played 25 minutes or fewer in two of three games while also sitting out another entirely. Not only has he gone under 10 points in any matchup, but he produced exactly five rebounds in each of his three appearances. Horford's salary doesn't come at much of a discount and he'll also face a tough Cavs' frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.