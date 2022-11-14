NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Injuries continue to pile up across the league, which will leave several of teams shorthanded. When the Pistons host the Raptors, Pascal Siakam (groin), Fred VanVleet (illness) and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) will all be out. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and John Wall (knee) will both be out during the Clippers' matchup against Houston. Let's dive into the players who are expected to take the floor and highlight some to consider on Yahoo.

Guards

Paul George, LAC at HOU ($39): After shooting just 42.1 percent from the field last season, George is shooting 46.3 percent this season. He also provides much more than just scoring, averaging 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals to go along with his 24.7 points per game. This is a great matchup for him against the Rockets, who have the second-worst defensive rating in the league. He's faced them twice this season, scoring 78.8 and 38.3 Yahoo points, respectively.

Reggie Jackson, LAC at HOU ($14): Jackson's numbers are down this season with Wall back in the fold and George healthy. His usage rate has fallen to 18.9 percent, which is nearly nine percentage points lower than last season. Wall has missed three games this season, and Jackson scored at least 23.9 Yahoo points in two of them. At this cheap salary, Jackson might be worth the risk in tournament play with Wall out again.

Guard to Avoid

Alec Burks, DET vs. TOR ($20): After sitting out the second game of the Pistons' back-to-back set Saturday, Bucks is set to return for this matchup. He's still working his way back from a foot injury and played only 25 minutes in his season debut Friday. With the expectation that he plays limited minutes again, he's not worth the risk at this salary.

Forwards

Scottie Barnes, TOR at DET ($32): With VanVleet out, Barnes will be asked to facilitate the offense for the Raptors. The versatile forward is averaging 4.9 assists to go along with 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Pistons have the worst defensive rating in the league, so Barnes could shine for the shorthanded Raptors.

Chris Boucher, TOR at DET ($17): Not only are the Raptors missing Siakam from their frontcourt, but Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is also out. With Achiuwa out the last two games, Boucher scored 41.9 and 32.4 Yahoo points, respectively. If he keeps that up, he won't be available at this cheap salary for many more games.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL at MIL ($23): Collins is providing just 12.4 points per game, which would be his lowest mark since his rookie season. With Dejounte Murray in the fold, Collins' usage rate has dropped to a career-low 15.6 percent. A limited usage rate against a Bucks team that has the best defensive rating in the league is not a recipe for success.

Centers

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. CHA ($28): The Hornets have allowed the fourth-most rebounds per game, making them an appealing team to attack with opposing centers. Carter logged only 26 minutes in a blowout win over them earlier this season, but he still compiled 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Hornets should be able to keep this game closer with LaMelo Ball back, making Carter a great option.

Charles Bassey, SA at GS ($12): An injury to Zach Collins (lower leg) has opened up added playing time off the bench for Bassey. While he's not much of a scoring threat, his rebounding and defensive prowess have enabled him to score at least 29.2 Yahoo points in both of the last two games. The Warriors might have tired legs playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so the energetic Bassey could capitalize.

Center to Avoid

Marvin Bagley, DET vs. TOR ($21): Bagley made his return from a knee injury to face the Celtics on Saturday. He played only 17 minutes, finishing with four points and four rebounds. The Pistons have a lot of depth up front, so they will likely continue to ease Bagley back into action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.