NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday brings just one game in the NBA playoffs. After failing to close out their series against the Hawks on Tuesday, the Celtics will get another crack at it, this time in Atlanta. This important game will also provide us with an opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double his fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X his fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X his fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($45): The Celtics would have likely coasted to a win in Game 5 had Tatum not struggled so much. He shot 8-for-21 from the field, including 1-for-10 from behind the arc. Still, he wasn't a total flop in DFS with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. With him averaging 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in the series, he is a great option for one of these important positions.

Trae Young ($42): With Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5, Young stepped up to save the Hawks' season. He wasn't overly efficient, shooting 14-for-33 from the field. However, he nailed the game-winning three-pointer, finishing with 38 points. He also compiled four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. After scoring at least 57.7 Yahoo points in each of the last three games, Young should once again have a high upside.

Jaylen Brown ($35): While Tatum was struggling in Game 5, Brown picked up the slate. He shot 15-for-23 from the field, scoring 35 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. That marked back-to-back games for him with at least 30 points and he has scored at least 29 points three times in this series. He doesn't normally have as high of an upside in rebounds and assists as Tatum and Young do, so he might not be the best option for the Megastar position. However, his high scoring upside makes him worth considering for the Superstar or Star spots.

FLEX PLAYS

Marcus Smart ($20): Smart had his worst performance of the series in Game 5, scoring just 14.6 Yahoo points. His 26 minutes were the fewest he has played in any of the five games, and he attempted just eight shots from the field. Prior to that, he had scored at least 27.8 Yahoo points in each of the first four games. At this reasonable salary, it could be worth taking a chance on him having a bounce-back performance.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($18): Bogdanovic started and played 35 minutes Tuesday with Murray suspended. He didn't disappoint, posting 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks. He was an efficient 6-for-9 from the field, including 3-for-6 from behind the arc. While Murray will return Thursday, Bogdanovic has scored at least 26.3 Yahoo points in three of his four games coming off the bench, so he's still a viable option.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Clint Capela ($21): Playing time continues to be an issue for Capela. He averaged 27 minutes per game during the regular season and has only averaged 25 minutes in this series. That contributed to him scoring 25.2 Yahoo points or fewer in each game against the Celtics. Onyeka Okongwu's presence should continue to limit Capela's role, so there's no need to take a chance on him at this salary.

