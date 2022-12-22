NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday will bring just two games in the NBA. First up is a matchup between two contrasting teams in the Pelicans and Spurs. The Pelicans have a loaded roster and playoff aspirations, while the rebuilding Spurs have their sights set on a high draft pick. The second game of the night will feature the Wizards, who finally broke their 10-game losing streak Tuesday, taking on the Jazz in Utah. Let's discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Vassell, SA at NO ($25): Vassell was locked in against the Rockets on Monday, scoring 26 points on 10-for-17 from the field. The Spurs won by 19 points, so Vassell could have had an even better stat line had he not played only 29 minutes. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) sat that game out and is listed as doubtful for this matchup, which should leave Vassell as the Spurs' top scoring option.

Josh Richardson, SA at NO ($12): Richardson is set to make his return after missing the last two games for personal reasons. He's proven to be a key rotation player for the rebuilding Spurs, averaging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals over 23 minutes per game. The absence of Johnson could leave Richardson with added minutes and shot attempts, making him worth a look in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley, UTA vs. WAS ($16): Conley has barely been involved in the Jazz's offense, averaging 5.8 points and 7.4 shot attempts over the last five games. He is only shooting 38.3 percent from the field for the season, so the limited workload only further hurts his fantasy upside. While his salary isn't all that expensive, his current role still makes him someone to avoid.

FORWARDS

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. WAS ($29): Markkanen roasted the Pistons on Tuesday, hitting nine three-pointers on his way to scoring 38 points. It's been a breakout season for him with his averages of 22.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers per game. Not only has his usage rate shot up to 23.7 percent, but he is shooting 53.4 percent from the field. The Wizards rank inside the bottom-10 in the league in defensive rating, so another big scoring performance could be in the cards for Markkanen.

Naji Marshall, NO vs. SA ($10): Already without Brandon Ingram (toe), the Pelicans will also play this game without Zion Williamson (COVID-19 protocols). Marshall has logged fewer than 20 minutes in both of the last two games, but that should change with the Pelicans so shorthanded. Across seven games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes, he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. At the minimum salary, he has the potential to be one of the best value play options for this slate.

Forward to Avoid

Will Barton, WAS at UTA ($11): There really aren't many forwards with significant salaries that stand out as someone to avoid. That's what a two-game slate can do. Looking further down the salary scale, Barton doesn't stand out as someone who has a favorable opportunity to provide value. Over his last nine games, he has scored 18.6 Yahoo points or fewer seven times.

CENTERS

Larry Nance, NO vs. SA ($15): This one will require some monitoring because Nance (Achilles) is listed as questionable. He sat out Monday, but he practiced in limited fashion Wednesday. If he can play, he makes a lot of sense with Williamson out. If he is unable to take floor, things tip even further in the favor of Marshall.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. WAS ($15): Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out, setting him up to miss his third straight game. Walker started the last two games with him out, scoring 27.7 and 27.3 Yahoo points, respectively. With another start likely coming, Kessler has the ability to at least threaten for a double-double, while also providing multiple blocks.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, SA at NO ($23): Poeltl recently missed seven games with a knee injury and is listed as probable for this matchup with knee soreness. While he has played in both of the last two games, he only logged 21 and 22 minutes, respectively. The Spurs have no reason to push Poeltl, especially since he is someone who they could look to move as the trade deadline approaches. With that in mind, another limited workload could be coming.

