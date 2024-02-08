NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday brings the NBA trade deadline. That makes things tricky for DFS, depending on the moves made throughout the day. Be sure to monitor for updates on which players will actually be available by the time the deadline has passed. With that in mind, here are some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. DET ($29): The Trail Blazers could be sellers at the deadline, possibly looking to deal Malcolm Brogdon to a contending team. They are already without Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), and Scoot Henderson (foot) is listed as questionable. Even if Brogdon isn't dealt and Henderson plays, Simons is still an excellent option. He has scored at least 43.8 Yahoo points in four of his last seven games and will be facing a Pistons team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Donte DiVincenzo, NY vs. DAL ($27): Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (knee) have all been ruled out for this matchup, while Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable. DiVincenzo has exploded with the Knicks being so shorthanded, scoring at least 42.2 Yahoo points in four of the last five games. With no reinforcements coming, DiVincenzo is difficult to pass up in DFS.

Guard to Avoid

Darius Garland, CLE at BKN ($28): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Cavaliers. Garland logged 28 minutes versus the Wizards on Wednesday, scoring just 16.0 Yahoo points. Since returning from his jaw injury, he has scored 21.9 Yahoo points or fewer in four of five games. Simons and DiVincenzo have similar salaries and are both locked in right now, making Garland someone to avoid.

FORWARD

Josh Hart, NY vs. DAL ($23): Hart is another member of the Knicks who has been thrust into big minutes, averaging 40 of them over the last five games. During that span, he put up 9.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. A clear path to plenty of playing time is in the cards for him again, making him a potential bargain.

Andrew Wiggins, GS at IND ($16): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors, but Wiggins only needed to play 23 minutes in their blowout victory over the 76ers on Wednesday. Even in his limited playing time, he posted 21 points and 10 rebounds. While he still hasn't been a consistent source for production, he has shown upside, scoring at least 39.5 Yahoo points in three of his last five games. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace and have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league, so Wiggins could be worth the risk at his cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SA at ORL ($27): The Spurs are yet another team who is playing the second game of a back-to-back set. Victor Wembanyama has seen his playing time restrictions mostly lifted, so expect him to take the floor. If he were to sit out, more minutes and shot attempts would have opened up for Johnson. With modest averages of 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last eight games, Johnson is not someone to target against a Magic team that has the fifth-best defensive rating in the league.

CENTER

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. DAL ($26): Mitchell Robinson is expected to start on-court activities after the All-Star break, putting him on track to return at some point in the regular season. Hartenstein has been excellent in his absence, including averaging 9.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last 16 games. Dereck Lively II (nose) will be out again for the Mavericks, so don't expect them to be able to hold Hartenstein in check.

Precious Achiuwa, NY vs. DAL ($14): While Anunoby was the headliner in the deal that the Knicks made with the Raptors, Achiuwa has also proven to be a stellar addition. He has started five straight games, averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks during that span. For those looking to save money at the center spot, look no further than Achiuwa.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA at ORL ($20): Collins posted another dud Wednesday, scoring 16.3 Yahoo points against the Heat. He has now scored 23.6 Yahoo points or fewer in each of the last seven games. As long as Wembanyama is healthy, Collins will remain in his limited role off the bench for the Spurs. Don't even think about rolling with him over Achiuwa, especially given their differences in salary.

