NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There won't be much action to speak of Thursday with just two games in the NBA. With limited options at our disposal, it will make for an interesting evening in DFS. Here are some of the top players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

CJ McCollum, NO vs. MIL ($29): Brandon Ingram (knee) being out has thrust McCollum into a more prominent role. Ingram has missed three straight games and McCollum scored at least 36.9 Yahoo points in each of them. The Bucks have also played at the sixth-fastest pace in the league, which should afford McCollum even more opportunities to shine.

Trey Murphy, NO vs. MIL ($17): Murphy has started for the Pelicans with Ingram sidelined. He logged at least 30 minutes in all three games, scoring at least 29.2 Yahoo points two times. Going back even further, Murphy has averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers over his last 15 games. At such a reasonable salary, he stands out as one of the top guards to pursue.

Guard to Avoid

Dejounte Murray, ATL vs. BOS ($45): Murray has taken on a leading role for the Hawks with Trae Young (finger) out. He'll be fighting an uphill battle Thursday, though. This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Hawks and Murray just played 35 minutes against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Celtics also have the second-best defensive rating in the league. Considering his hefty salary, he comes with plenty of risk.

FORWARD

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at NO ($59): The Bucks couldn't get past the Lakers on Tuesday, but Giannis dominated in the loss. He finished with 29 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks across 46 minutes. The last time he played the Pelicans, he scored 55.4 Yahoo points over just 29 minutes. Expect him to have a high floor in their rematch.

Sam Hauser, BOS at ATL ($12): Hauser is a stellar three-point shooter. After shooting 41.8 percent from behind the arc last season, he is shooting 43.3 percent this season. He has been playing more down the stretch with the Celtics giving some of their veterans time off, which has helped him average 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last seven games. The Hawks have played at the fifth-fastest pace and have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league, so Hauser could be worth the risk at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. MIL ($19): There just isn't much upside that comes with Jones. Although he is an excellent defensive player, he only has a 14.3 percent usage rate. That has contributed to him averaging only 24.4 Yahoo points per game for the season. Even with Ingram out, don't expect Jones to see a spike in his usage rate.

CENTER

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS at ATL ($30): Porzingis has only appeared in six of the last 13 games for the Celtics. Part of it can be attributed to injuries, but the Celtics are also trying to keep him fresh for the playoffs. He did log 34 minutes when these two teams met Monday, scoring 32.0 Yahoo points along the way. For a slate with limited center options, Porzingis is one of the safer choices.

Bobby Portis, MIL at NO ($19): Portis has caught fire as the Bucks prepare to enter the playoffs. Over his last 21 games, he has averaged 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in only 26 minutes per game. The Pelicans have a lot of size up front, so expect Portis to play plenty of minutes off the bench. For those looking to fade Porzingis, Portis is someone to target at a much cheaper salary.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. MIL ($27): Valanciunas is having a difficult time getting minutes right now. Over the last 11 games, he has averaged a meager 18 minutes. The result has been him scoring 22.2 Yahoo points or fewer in nine straight games. His salary doesn't come at much of a discount, which is a problem based on his current role.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.