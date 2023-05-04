NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA playoffs roll on Thursday with Game 2 of the series between the Warriors and Lakers. Since we have just the one matchup, that means we'll have another single-game contest to play on Yahoo.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Anthony Davis ($)50: Simply put, Davis roasted the Warriors on Tuesday. The headline was his 30 points and 23 rebounds over 44 minutes. It's also important to note that he chipped in five assists and four blocks. As good as Kevon Looney has been for Golden State, Davis presents a tough matchup for a Warriors team that likes to play small and push the pace. Don't expect them to be able to slow down Davis in Game 2, either.

Stephen Curry ($43): The Warriors don't want to go down 0-2 before this series shifts to Los Angeles. Curry's final stat line of 27 points, six rebounds and three assists in Game 1 isn't bad but he did a lot of his damage in the fourth quarter. In the early going, the Lakers did a good job of slowing him down. When he did catch fire, the Warriors made a concerted effort to get the ball in his hands earlier in possessions. Expect him to come out aggressive and put up a better stat line.

LeBron James ($45): James didn't have a great performance in Game 1. Specifically, he was just 1-for-8 from behind the arc. In the playoffs, he is shooting 18.4 percent on three-pointers. Still, he managed to produce 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Game 1. His shooting woes might mean that it's best to avoid him for the Megastar, but he is still a great option for one of the other two multiplier spots.

FLEX PLAYS

Kevon Looney ($23): Looney provided another masterclass on the boards in Game 1, hauling in 23 rebounds. That marked the fourth time over the last six games that he has recorded at least 20 rebounds. The Warriors need his size to battle with Davis on the glass, so expect Looney to play significant minutes again.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($13): Vanderbilt's defense could be key in this series. He was tasked with guarding Curry often in Game 1, which helped him log 26 minutes. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring 29.2 Yahoo points. With at least 23.1 Yahoo points in four of his last six games, Vanderbilt stands out as someone to take a chance on at near the minimum salary.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Andrew Wiggins ($26): With the upsides that Davis, James and Curry bring, it's important to squeeze at least two of them into your entry, if not three. Given the number that their salaries will do on your budget, hitting on the right mid-tier player might be key. Wiggins has the highest salary of that next tier and scored just 20.2 Yahoo points Tuesday. During the playoffs, he has topped 35.8 Yahoo points just one time. For comparison, Looney has gone over 42.0 Yahoo points four times. Save the three dollars and roll with Looney over Wiggins.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.