NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The In-Season Tournament takes center stage again Tuesday with 10 games upcoming in the NBA. With so many options to wade through on Yahoo, let's get right to it and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. IND ($39): Maxey dominated the Pacers on Sunday, scoring 50 points on 20-for-32 shooting from the field. He is averaging 28.6 points across nine games, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 93.0 percent from the free-throw line along the way. The Pacers have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league, so don't expect them to be able to slow down Maxey in this rematch.

Kyle Lowry, MIA at CHA ($16): Lowry will return for the Heat after sitting out Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, which was the second game of a back-to-back set. They need him to step up his production with Tyler Herro (ankle) out for at least another week. He has looked up to the task, scoring 42.7 and 25.4 Yahoo points, respectively, over his last two games. Added opportunities against a Hornets team that has played at the fourth-fastest pace makes Lowry a potential value play.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS vs. MIN ($21): This will depend on Stephen Curry (knee), who is listed as questionable. If Curry doesn't play, then Thompson becomes more appealing. However, if he does play, Thompson is someone to avoid. His usage rate has dropped to 22.3 percent, and he is averaging just 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

FORWARDS

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. POR ($36): Markkanen has done his best to prove that last season was no fluke. His production through 10 games has been nearly identical with him averaging 24.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. With no shortage of minutes or shot attempts coming his way, he brings a high floor into a battle with the rebuilding Trail Blazers.

Isaiah Stewart, DET vs. ATL ($18): Stewart thrived against the Bulls on Sunday, posting a double-double on his way to scoring 30.2 Yahoo points. Jalen Duren (ankle) did not play in that game and will be sidelined again Tuesday. Marvin Bagley has struggled while filling in for Duren this season, so expect the Pistons to lean heavily on Stewart for this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Cameron Johnson, BKN vs. ORL ($22): In his second game back from injury, Johnson logged 35 minutes against the Wizards. The downside was that he shot just 5-for-16 from the field. Over two games since making his return, he is a combined 9-for-29 from the field. The Magic have the second-best defensive rating in the league, so this might not be the best matchup for Johnson to get back on track.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. LAC ($57): The absence of Jamal Murray (hamstring) means that Jokic is primed to put up some insane numbers. Over three games since Murray went down, Jokic has averaged 35.3 points, 16.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists. The Clippers have very little size outside of Ivica Zubac, so expect Jokic to feast.

Bismack Biyombo, MEM at LAL ($16): As injuries continued to pile up for the Grizzlies, they brought in Biyombo to provide some reinforcements at center. He has started each of the last four games, logging an average of 32 minutes along the way. That helped him score at least 34.2 Yahoo points three times. With no shortage of minutes likely coming his way again, he's a viable option for those who don't want to allocate a significant portion of their budget to the center position.

Center to Avoid

Ivica Zubac, LAC at DEN ($18): The absence of Mason Plumlee (knee) puts a lot of pressure on Zubac to battle with Jokic. The Clippers would likely love for Zubac to play a ton of minutes, but there is the potential that he gets into foul trouble. Last season, he averaged only 6.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over three games versus the Nuggets. It's difficult to justify taking a chance on Zubac when Biyombo has been playing so well and is available at an even cheaper salary.

