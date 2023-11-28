NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The In-Season Tournament resumes Tuesday with eight games scheduled in the NBA. There will be no shortage of star power with the Celtics, Bucks, Warriors and Mavericks among the teams in action. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC vs. GS ($41): The Kings rely heavily on Fox, who has a 32.6 percent usage rate. Not only is he scoring in bunches, but he is averaging 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. With him averaging 47.9 Yahoo points per game for the season, he could provide another stellar stat line in this matchup between two teams who rank inside the top half of the league in pace of play.

Immanuel Quickley, NY vs. CHA ($18): The Hornets are a team to attack in DFS. They have played at the sixth-fastest pace and they have the worst defensive rating in the league. Quickley provides instant offense off the bench for the Knicks, averaging 15.9 points in 25 minutes per game. He scored 35.5 Yahoo points over 26 minutes the last time he faced the Hornets, making him an appealing option for their rematch.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. ATL ($20): The Cavaliers are finally starting to get healthy. Not only should their entire starting five be available for this game, but Isaac Okoro is also back. With Cleveland's health situation improving, LeVert has scored 22.2 Yahoo points or fewer in each of the last four games. In three of those games, he logged 26 or fewer minutes.

FORWARDS

Julius Randle, NY vs. CHA ($35): Randle needed to play only 27 minutes the last time these two teams met because the Knicks won by 22 points. Still, he finished with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Combine this favorable matchup with his ability to contribute in so many different areas and Randle is one of the top forwards to consider.

Harrison Barnes, SAC vs. GS ($11): The Kings are likely to be shorthanded for this key matchup with Keegan Murray (back) listed as doubtful. He also missed the previous two games for the Kings, which helped Barnes score 25.6 and 26.8 Yahoo points, respectively. At near the minimum salary, Barnes has the potential to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

P.J. Washington, CHA at NY ($19): The return of Miles Bridges has pushed Washington into a role off the bench. This is already not a great matchup for him, given the Knicks' frontcourt size and the fact they have the sixth-best defensive rating in the league. There's not much upside to get excited about with Washington.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU at DAL ($36): The Mavericks don't have much size up front. Maxi Kleber (toe) has been ruled out and Dereck Lively II (back) is listed as questionable. Even if Lively is able to play, the rookie is going to have his hands full with Sengun. Sengun has been bumped up to 33 minutes per game this season, which has propelled him to averages of 20.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at CLE ($13): Okongwu is still stuck behind Clint Capela on the Hawks' depth chart. However, he could see some added playing time in this matchup with the Cavaliers deploying a big frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Jalen Johnson (wrist) is also out, which could further make a case for the Hawks playing Okongwu added minutes.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS at SAC ($19): Draymond Green is set to make his return from his five-game suspension. Dario Saric played well in his absence and could remain in a prominent role off the bench. Looney already doesn't carry much scoring upside, so combine that with the potential for reduced playing time, and he's someone to avoid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.