NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 31

There won't be a ton of treats in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. Let's sift through the limited options and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Vassell, SA at PHO ($24): The Spurs lost to the Clippers by 40 points Sunday, so most of their starters saw limited action. That included Vassell, who logged 28 minutes. Before that, he had played at least 35 minutes in both of the Spurs' first two games. In those two games, he scored 37.5 and 30.6 Yahoo points, respectively. With the Suns being shorthanded, the Spurs might be able to keep this relatively close.

Eric Gordon, PHO vs. SA ($11): Bradley Beal (back) has already been ruled out for this game and Devin Booker (ankle) is doubtful. Gordon played only 26 minutes in a blowout win over the Jazz with those two out Saturday, but he still scored 32.4 Yahoo points. At near the minimum salary, he might be too good to pass up.

Guard to Avoid

Markelle Fultz, ORL at LAC ($24): The good news for Fultz is that he is starting for the Magic. However, he has logged 25 minutes or fewer in two of their first three games. Cole Anthony has been playing well, which has led to fewer minutes for Fultz. Since his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, his potentially limited role doesn't make him very appealing.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO vs. SA ($45): It has been the Kevin Durant show with Booker and Beal out the last two games. He has carried the team offensively, which helped him score 53.2 and 45.3 Yahoo points, respectively. The Spurs have allowed an average of 123.7 points over their first three games, so don't expect them to slow down Durant.

Isaac Okoro, CLE vs. NY ($12): The Cavaliers have also dealt with their share of injuries. Things won't get much better Tuesday with Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) already ruled out. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is also questionable after sitting out Saturday, but that was the second game of a back-to-back set. He practiced Monday, so he's likely closer to probable than anything else. Still, Okoro has scored a least 24.5 Yahoo points in all three games this season and should remain in an expanded role with at least Garland and Allen out.

Forward to Avoid

Julius Randle, NY at CLE ($34): Randle has started out the season with three games with at least 11 rebounds. He is also averaging 6.7 assists per game. However, he is shooting just 27.7 percent from the field, causing him to put up 13.7 points per game. During the playoffs last season, the Cavaliers were able to limit Randle to 33.8 percent shooting from the field over the five games that they faced him. Evan Mobley is a difficult matchup, so this isn't shaping up to be a good breakout spot for Randle.

CENTERS

Zach Collins, SA at PHO ($21): The Spurs don't ask Collins to score much. Still, he has averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals over three games. The Spurs are rolling with Jeremy Sochan at point guard, and he's not a traditional passer. With how well Collins passes the ball, he could continue to see added assists. On a night in which there are mostly underwhelming center options, Collins' all-around ability makes him appealing.

Mason Plumlee, LAC vs. ORL ($10): Since there aren't many great center options, punting the position is a viable strategy. For those looking to take that approach, don't sleep on Plumlee. Clippers' starting center Ivica Zubac (quadriceps) is listed as questionable. If he can't play, Plumlee could be in line for significant playing time. Last season, he averaged 14.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 24 games in which he logged at least 30 minutes.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL at LAC ($24): It's been an ugly start for Carter, who has scored 10 or fewer points in all three of his games. He has attempted a total of just 25 shots, logging 27 or fewer minutes in two games. Collins has been playing better and has a cheaper salary, so it might be best to wait for Carter to show signs of coming out of his slump before rolling with him in DFS.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.