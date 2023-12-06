NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a packed slate consisting of 11 games. That leaves us with a ton of options to wade through on Yahoo. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some players to target, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Terry Rozier, CHA at CHI ($29): LaMelo Ball (ankle) could be out awhile, so it's Rozier's time to run the show for the Hornets. He's not a stranger to that role, given that Ball played only 36 games last season. After scoring at least 45.7 Yahoo points in both of the last two games, Rozier should continue to have a higher ceiling until Ball can return.

Coby White, CHI vs. CHA ($19): Another notable injury is that Zach LaVine (foot) will be out for the Bulls. He has missed three prior games this season, and White scored at least 31.7 Yahoo points in each of them. In the last two games, White scored 41.3 and 50.8 Yahoo points, respectively. He is an excellent three-point shooter, and the Hornets have the worst defensive rating in the league, leaving White with a great opportunity to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

O.G. Anunoby, TOR vs. MIA ($19): It has been a quiet stretch for Anunoby, who has scored 25.5 Yahoo points or fewer in seven of his last nine games. His usage rate is only 19.1 percent this season, so he doesn't come with much scoring upside. Shot attempts could be even more difficult for him to come by in this matchup, given that the Heat have played at the seventh-slowest pace in the league.

FORWARDS

Mikal Bridges, BKN at ATL ($32): Talk about aggressive. Facing a Magic team that has the third-best defensive rating in the league Saturday, Bridges took 20 shots from the field and had 18 attempts from the free-throw line. The result was 42 points. He is shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 85.1 percent from the charity stripe this season while also posting a 26.7 percent usage rate. Look for him to torch a Hawks team that has played at the third-fastest pace and has the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league. The last time he faced them, Bridges scored 68.0 Yahoo points.

Saddiq Bey, ATL vs. BKN ($16): Bey is now starting with Jalen Johnson (wrist) out. He has averaged 33 minutes over the last four games, which helped him score at least 25.8 Yahoo points three times. After shooting 36.1 percent from behind the arc last season, he has shot 40.0 percent this season. Added playing time on a team that plays at a fast pace leaves Bey as an intriguing option in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Ausar Thompson, DET vs. MEM ($27): It's strange what the Pistons are doing with Thompson. He has started for most of the season and averaged 28 minutes per game. They have struggled, though, and decided to make a change by moving him to the second unit. Over the last two games in that role, he played a total of just 29 minutes. Bojan Bogdanovic is also back from injury, which further muddies the Pistons' depth chart. At this salary, Thompson is too risky in his current role.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at LAC ($59): The Nuggets should get some reinforcements for this game with Aaron Gordon (heel) listed as probable. Jamal Murray (ankle) is questionable, so his status is more in doubt. Regardless of who is on the floor with him, Jokic is still as good as it gets at the center spot. He did not take the floor the last time these two teams met, but DeAndre Jordan torched the Clippers for 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. They don't have a ton of size up front, so the sky is the limit for Jokic.

Jalen Duren, DET vs. MEM ($23): Duren has not skipped a beat since returning from his ankle injury. He has played in five games since, posting four double-doubles. During that span, he averaged 11.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks. With a matchup against Xavier Tillman and Bismack Biyombo on tap, Duren has a great opportunity to record another double-double.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS vs. POR ($18): Looney has already started to see his playing time dwindle, logging 18 or fewer minutes in three of the last five games. This is not a good matchup for that trend to change. Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as doubtful, so we could see the Trail Blazers roll out some small lineups. That would likely lead to the Warriors playing Dario Saric more, not Looney.

