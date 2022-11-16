NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 16

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday will be a busy night in the NBA with 10 games on the schedule. Once again, injuries will have a significant impact on the slate. Some of the noteworthy players who will not take the floor include Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Others who are questionable include Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Chris Paul (heel) and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle). As we sift through the injuries to try and gain an edge in DFS, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at WAS ($48): In what should have been a difficult matchup against Marcus Smart and the Celtics, Gilgeous-Alexander dominated with 37 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. He's scored at least 37 points in three of the last four games and is now averaging 31.5 points per game for the season. Combine his 32.6 percent usage rate with his ability to contribute in so many different categories and he's one of the most appealing players at any position for this slate.

Bruce Brown Jr., DEN vs. NY ($17): With Jokic out, several Nuggets players will need to step up. One who might fly under the radar is Brown, who has become a key member of their second unit. He's posted a double-double in each of the last two games, leading him to score 42.0 and 31.2 Yahoo points, respectively. The Nuggets could deploy more small lineups with Jokic out, which should lock Brown into a lot of minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS at PHO ($20): Thompson did not play Monday in what was the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors. The Warriors will continue to be cautious with him because of all of the injuries he's dealt with the last few seasons. He will make his return for this game, but with him shooting just 35.1 percent from the field this season, there's no need to take a chance on him with plenty of other viable options for such a busy slate.

FORWARDS

Michael Porter Jr., DEN vs. NY ($20): Porter hasn't skipped a beat after appearing in just nine games last season because of injury. He's averaging 18.0 points and 3.6 three-pointers per game, shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from behind the arc. He's also hauled in 6.4 rebounds per game. Expect him to get all of the shot attempts that he can handle with Jokic out.

Chris Boucher, TOR vs. MIA ($17): The Raptors are dealing with numerous injuries. Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe) have been ruled out for this game, while Fred VanVleet (illness) and Gary Trent Jr. (hip) are listed as questionable. Boucher has been playing more with Siakam and Achiuwa out, scoring at least 28.3 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. While the Heat aren't exactly an easy matchup, Boucher's new role and low salary still make him a great target.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL vs. BOS ($23): The addition of Dejounte Murray may have helped the Hawks, but it has hurt Collins' fantasy value. His usage rate is down to 16.0 percent, leaving him to average 12.6 points per game. He's only averaging 23.2 Yahoo points per game for the season, so it's difficult to make a case for him over Boucher, especially since Boucher has a significantly cheaper salary.

CENTERS

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS vs. OKC ($35): This is a matchup made in heaven for Porzingis. The Thunder lack talent up front, which has contributed to them allowing the most rebounds per game in the league. Porzingis has scored at least 45.2 Yahoo points in both of the last two games and carries plenty of potential for another juicy stat line.

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. CHI ($24): Nikola Vucevic is a weak spot defensively for the Bulls. The last time these two teams met, Valanciunas roasted him with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes. While Valanciunas' overall production is down this season, he's still averaging 13.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. If you want to fade Porzingis, don't sleep on Valanciunas.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL vs. MIN ($28): Carter enters this matchup as questionable with a foot injury. He's arguably having the best season of his career, providing 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. However, if he does take the floor, this is not a good matchup against Rudy Gobert. His salary isn't cheap, making him a risky option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.