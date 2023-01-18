NBA FanDuel DFS - Picks and Advice for Wednesday, January 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got a nine-game slate in store for Wednesday's DFS action. The slate has a later tip-off time than usual, with the first two games commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Before I list our endorsements, I want to mention tonight's situation with the Jazz, who may or may not have Lauri Markkanen ($8,200). The game against the Clippers doesn't begin until 9:00 p.m. ET, and there should be plenty of value elsewhere if Markkanen can't go. This is a solid spot for Markkanen if he plays, but you'll have to load up on the later games if you want to pivot to him. Since it's a spot I am considering, I recommend sifting through the later rosters (LAC, MIN, DEN, SAC, LAL) and finding ways to get off of him in the event of an absence.

Injuries

IND Tyrese Haliburton (elbow) - OUT

It appears that Buddy Hield ($6,700) is emerging with the most dependable floor during Haliburton's absence, so despite other potential targets, he's the wisest call at the moment.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (groin) - DOUBTFUL

A pivot to Caris LeVert ($5,200) is likely the best move in Mitchell's absence.

MIN Anthony Edwards (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Rudy Gobert (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Anderson ($6,300) is the guy to target here, but it will be prudent to check on the status of Edwards and Gobert before clicking on pivots for Minnesota.

Elite Players

We can expect Luka Doncic ($12,400) for tonight's game, but I prefer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100) as the top elite guard based on the salary differential. He's averaged 40 FDFP over the past five games, making him an almost exact 5x value call at this dollar amount. Multi-position eligibility is important, and that's another reason why SGA shines brighter than single-eligibility calls like LaMelo Ball and De'Aaron Fox at slightly lower salaries.

Let's wait a bit to roster Paul George ($8,500). The lower salary is tempting, but he may be limited, and we will probably still be able to get him at a discount before his production ramps up later in the week.

Myles Turner ($8,100) stands out at a slightly lower price point against the Thunder. Without Haliburton, the big man will be called upon to create more offensive opportunities.

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($7,500) vs. CHA

Sengun is coming off a career-best 33 points against the Lakers, and while we shouldn't expect a number like that, it's usually a wise idea to play big men against the Hornets. Sengun could be even more valuable based on a situation we'll mention below.

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,100) vs. CHA

Green is a worthy consideration on his own, but Wednesday's injury situation is bound to help him out. Kevin Porter is at risk of missing the game, and if the tag holds, I like Green over whoever his pivot might be. The sharpshooter will be in a prime position to take over the offense, and with Sengun providing support inside, this tandem has a good chance to break the slate.

D'Angelo Russell, MIIN ($6,500) @ DEN

I will continue to go Russell's way when he is this low, especially given Anthony Edwards' absence. Although Edwards and Gobert may be absent, Russell's assists will probably remain solid, and he'll have to put up some offense of his own. His numbers have been a bit shaky recently, but after the $500 decrease over the past 10 days, he's become much more relevant.

Also consider: Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($7,300) vs. LAC

Value Plays

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,500) @ OKC

We already mentioned Hield as a good Haliburton pivot, but as Mathurin matures into an occasional starter, it's hard to ignore his numbers at this salary. You ideally want around 27 FDFP for viability at this salary point, and he's tread in that area in five of his last eight games. I like his potential against the Thunder, a spot where the Pacers can take a few risks with the second unit.

Dennis Schroder, LAL ($5,100) vs. SAC

Schroder's past two games haven't been inspiring, but if we look at hIs overall numbers, his salary seems a little off. He has two decent games against the Kings to his credit, including one of his better totals of the season in the most recent matchup. The Lakers still have numerous absences and Schroder will likely draw a start tonight as well.

Dyson Daniels ($4,000) and Trey Murphy ($5,200), NOR vs. MIA

With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson still sidelined, the Pelicans have had to rely on several reserve options, and after taking a deeper dive into New Orleans' bench, these two players stood out as potential salary savers in a three-elite set. While Daniels carries some variance, he's shown the ability to exceed 20 FDFP, and Murphy has exceeded 5x value relative to his salary quite often over the past two weeks. I especially like Murphy for cap relief.

