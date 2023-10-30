NBA Fantasy 2023-24 - Start/Sit Options for Week 2

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

White is coming off a dud of a game when he failed to score in 28 minutes and has yet to have a breakout game this season. Even with the goose egg, he's averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 3-pointers but is shooting just 27.3 percent. He's got a decent chance to turn it around and right the ship this week.

The Rockets, Clippers, Sixers and Kings all play just two games in Week 2, while 16 teams go four times. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, IND, MEM, NOP, ORL, PHX, POR, TOR, UTA

Three Games: ATL, BOS, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, SAS, WAS

Two Games: HOU, LAC, PHI, SAC

Here are five potential starts and five potential sits entering the second week of the NBA season.

Guards

Consider starting: Coby White (65% rostered, 33% start)

Opponents: @IND, @DAL, BKN, @DEN

Consider sitting: De'Aaron Fox (100% rostered, 59% start)

Opponents: @GSW, @HOU

Fox went down on Sunday night with what looked like a pretty bad right ankle sprain. While he bounced back and played through it, he still seems likely to miss a game or two, which could mean he doesn't play at all for the Kings this week. I don't love Davion Mitchell enough to recommend he be started in Fox's place, but getting Fox out of your lineup for a safer four-game option makes sense.

Consider starting: Cam Thomas (86% rostered, 64% start)

Opponents: BOS, @CHA, @MIA, @CHI

This one seems like an easy decision, and it is, but Thomas was sadly on a ton of benches last week when the Nets only played two games. He absolutely went off with a pair of 30-point games, lots of other stat goodies and shot it lights-out from the floor. Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Nic Claxton (calf) have already been ruled out for Monday, and the Nets have four games, meaning Thomas absolutely looks like a must-start player right now.

Consider sitting: Russell Westbrook (99% rostered, 57% start)

Opponents: ORL, @LAL

While it might be fun to see Westy face his former team (Lakers) on Nov. 1, it won't be all that fun watching him play just two games for the week. He's playing well enough to be used even in a two game week, but chances are you can find a better four-game option this week.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jalen Johnson (76% rostered, 43% start)

Opponents: MIN, WAS, @NOP, @OKC

Johnson started over Saddiq Bey on Sunday and played well, and is now averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and a 3-pointer on 64.5% shooting through three games. He doesn't look like the old Jalen Johnson, and it appears he could provide a huge spark to an otherwise disappointing Hawks team this season. The four-game week is icing on the cake.

Consider sitting: Dillon Brooks (rostered 55%, 15% start)

Opponents: CHA, SAC

Not only should managers be thinking about benching Brooks, but whether or not he's right for your team is probably a good question, as well. However, he's played fairly well thus far, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.3 3-pointers on 53% shooting, which likely means a 3-for-15 night could be coming soon. And with just two games, managers should easily be able to find a stronger option this week.

Consider starting: Max Strus (87% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: NY, @NY, @IND, GSW

Two of Strus' three games have featured double-digit rebounds, and he no longer looks like a one-dimensional, 3-point specialist. He's averaging 18.7 points, 9.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 4.3 3-pointers, but is shooting just 37% through three games. Outside of the shooting, we really couldn't ask for anything more, and the four-game week puts Strus in must-start territory.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris (98% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: TOR, PHX

Harris is a fairly boring fantasy option, but he's also consistent for the Sixers. He's off to a nice start with averages of 19.7 points but just 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers. The rebounds are disappointing, and while the steals, blocks and threes are looking good, the two-game week is a bummer.

Centers

Consider starting: Dereck Lively (76% rostered, 31% start)

Opponents: @MEM, CHI, @DEN, @CHA

Lively started his last game after coming off the bench in the opener and really turned heads in the first one. He played just 17 minutes in his last one, but that was, in part, because the Mavs ran a small lineup against the Nets' equally small-ball team without Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf). Lively is averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks on 91.7% shooting and is getting 24 minutes a game. There is some risk given that he's a rookie, but with four games against teams that all have traditional centers going, this could be a perfect storm for Lively to fully break out. And the shallow Mavs need him to if they're going to keep winning games. Just beware of his poor free throw shooting, although he probably won't shoot enough of them per night to hurt fantasy teams too badly.

Consider sitting: Ivica Zubac (73% rostered, 22% start)

Opponents: ORL, @LAL

Zubac only has two games this week and is dealing with a quad injury that kept him out of Monday's practice. There's a chance he won't even play in both games this week, and he's averaging 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks through three games. His free throw shooting isn't great, and given the schedule and the injury, he probably belongs on benches in fantasy.