NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Ahead of Playoffs, including Dalano Banton, Duncan Robinson and Simone Fontecchio

Injuries and a suspension have limited Stewart to just 43 games this season. When he has been available to take the floor, he continues to fill a starting role. He isn't just a token starter, either, logging 31 minutes per game for the season.

There are 12 teams scheduled to play four games each in Week 22. That leaves fantasy managers plenty of options to sift through on the waiver wire. Here are six players to consider adding who could exploit their favorable schedules.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (52% available)

It doesn't seem like Tyler Herro (foot) will return soon for the Heat, as head coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday that there is still no timetable for Herro's return. Robinson has started each of the last nine games with Herro sidelined, averaging 34 minutes during that span.

When Robinson gets additional playing time, he can carry a fantasy team in three-pointers. Over the last nine games, he has averaged 13.1 points and 2.8 three-pointers per game. He also provided 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The Heat will play four times in Week 22, so don't hesitate to add Robinson if you need three-pointers.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (53% available)

Injuries and a suspension have limited Stewart to just 43 games this season. When he has been available to take the floor, he continues to fill a starting role. He isn't just a token starter, either, logging 31 minutes per game for the season.

Over the last eight games, Stewart has averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers. Even with the Pistons playing for nothing more than a high draft pick, he averaged 33 minutes during that span. With no indication that his playing time will be reduced anytime soon, Stewart is worth adding with the Pistons set to play four games next week.

Simone Fontecchio, Detroit Pistons (58% available)

Fontecchio has bounced between the starting lineup and the second unit since being acquired from the Jazz. Regardless of which role he has filled, playing time has not been an issue. He is averaging 30 minutes per game since joining the team and has logged at least 32 minutes in each of the last three games.

With Fontecchio playing more than he did with the Jazz, he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 three-pointers with his new team. He has also been an asset with his percentages, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 87.0 percent from the charity stripe. With the Pistons' busy schedule, Fontecchio makes for a great target on the waiver wire.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (66% available)

Barnes is not having a fantasy-friendly season. He is averaging just 12.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Prior to this season, he hadn't averaged fewer than 14.5 points per game since the 2015-16 season. He had also never averaged fewer than 4.0 rebounds per game.

If there is a silver lining with Barnes, it's that he's averaging 1.9 three-pointers, which is on pace to be the second-highest mark of his career. He is also shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line. Considering that the Kings will play four times in Week 22, volume alone should make him a fantasy-relevant option.

Dalano Banton, Portland Trail Blazers (72% available)

The good news is the Trail Blazers will play four times next week. The bad news is they are difficult to rely on in terms of players taking the floor. Jerami Grant (hamstring) has missed five of their last seven games. Scoot Henderson is having his minutes limited in back-to-back sets. Jabari Walker (hip) has also missed five straight.

One player who has been given more opportunities down the stretch is Banton. Since being acquired from the Celtics, he has averaged 24 minutes over 15 games with the Trail Blazers. Over their last nine games, he has averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. Given that he has likely solidified a place in their rotation, he's a viable target in deeper formats.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers (80% available)

Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) being lost for the remainder of the season is significant. Not only was he instant offense off the bench for the Pacers, but he was averaging 26 minutes per game. The Pacers have also battled other injury issues, including Doug McDermott (calf) sitting out eight straight games.

McConnell doesn't need a lot of playing time to be fantasy-relevant. In just 18 minutes per game this season, he has averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.0 percent from the field. The Pacers have four games upcoming, so with McConnell set to possibly log some extra playing time, he makes for a great target for fantasy managers who need assists.