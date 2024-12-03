NBA DFS
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Tuesday

Published on December 3, 2024

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Karl-Anthony Towns over 2.5 turnovers vs. Magic

PrizePicks, 4:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Towns is averaging 2.2 turnovers on the season, but the Magic are one of the toughest defenses in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they've forced the most turnovers per 48 minutes. They've been running a big starting lineup lately as well, which may make things tougher on KAT specifically.

Kris Dunn over 1.5 steals vs. Trail Blazers

Sleeper, 4:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Dunn's minutes aren't especially high, but he's averaging 2.1 steals per game over the past 11 while a member of the starting five. He's going up against Portland -- one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the 2nd-most opponent steals per 48 minutes.

Shaedon Sharpe MORE THAN 13.5 FGA at Clippers

PrizePicks, 12:03 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Sharpe has come out firing since returning to the lineup just under a month ago, and he's averaging 17.0 field goal attempts per game over his last nine. The Clippers are a solid defensive team, but both teams play at about a league-average pace, so I like Shapre – who took 20 shots against Dallas on Sunday – to continue to high-usage ways.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MORE THAN 2.5 BLK+STL vs. Jazz

PrizePicks, 12:03 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Jazz are at the top of the list when it comes to teams to target for defensive stats. They rank No. 2 in the NBA in terms of steals given up per game (10.1) and No. 1 in blocks (6.8). That should bode well for Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 3.1 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 while going over this 2.5 number in seven of those games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
