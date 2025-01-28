NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Picks for PrizePicks and Underdog on Tuesday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Anthony Davis more than 12.5 rebounds at Philadelphia 76ers

PrizePicks, 1:12 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Obviously, Davis is coming of off a monster game against the Hornets in which he almost went over this number in the first quarter. On balance, Davis is averaging 13.8 boards per game over his last 10 and now matches up with the worst rebounding team in the NBA (by TRB%) over its last 10 games. As I type this, PrizePicks is offering a discounted projection on Davis' PRA (34.5, down from 43.5).

Amen Thompson more than 33.0 PTS+REB+AST at Atlanta Hawks

PrizePicks, 1:12 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I'm in. Last night truly felt like the official coming-out party for Thompson, who tacked on the game-winning basket to another well-rounded stat line. Thompson is now averaging 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his last 10 and is seeing nearly 40 minutes per game in that span. Houston is on the second night of a road/road back-to-back, but I like Thompson to keep it going against a Hawks team that ranks bottom-10 in points, rebounds and assists allowed to opponents over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson more than 2.5 turnovers at Atlanta Hawks

Underdog, 3:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm not trying to rain on Thompson's parade after his stellar performance last night. This is partially a play due to his increased usage lately, putting him in a position to commit more turnovers. He has at least one turnover in seven consecutive games, averaging 2.7 during this stretch. Plus, the Hawks are forcing the second-most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.3) across the past 10 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.