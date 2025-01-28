NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Picks for PrizePicks and Underdog on Tuesday

NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Picks for PrizePicks and Underdog on Tuesday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 28, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Anthony Davis more than 12.5 rebounds at Philadelphia 76ers

PrizePicks, 1:12 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Obviously, Davis is coming of off a monster game against the Hornets in which he almost went over this number in the first quarter. On balance, Davis is averaging 13.8 boards per game over his last 10 and now matches up with the worst rebounding team in the NBA (by TRB%) over its last 10 games. As I type this, PrizePicks is offering a discounted projection on Davis' PRA (34.5, down from 43.5).

Amen Thompson more than 33.0 PTS+REB+AST at Atlanta Hawks

PrizePicks, 1:12 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I'm in. Last night truly felt like the official coming-out party for Thompson, who tacked on the game-winning basket to another well-rounded stat line. Thompson is now averaging 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his last 10 and is seeing nearly 40 minutes per game in that span. Houston is on the second night of a road/road back-to-back, but I like Thompson to keep it going against a Hawks team that ranks bottom-10 in points, rebounds and assists allowed to opponents over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson more than 2.5 turnovers at Atlanta Hawks

Underdog, 3:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm not trying to rain on Thompson's parade after his stellar performance last night. This is partially a play due to his increased usage lately, putting him in a position to commit more turnovers. He has at least one turnover in seven consecutive games, averaging 2.7 during this stretch. Plus, the Hawks are forcing the second-most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.3) across the past 10 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, January 28
NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, January 28
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 27
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 27
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 27
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 27