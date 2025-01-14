NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper for Tuesday

NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper for Tuesday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 14, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kevin Durant more than 3.5 turnovers at Atlanta

Underdog, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Durant isn't as careful with the ball as you might think, and he's given the ball away multiple times in seven of the past eight games for an average of 3.8 TOV. When these teams faced off a few games ago, KD had three turnovers. I think he could go over that mark tonight against a Hawks team that's forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.6) across the past 10 games.

Dejounte Murray MORE THAN 6.0 rebounds vs. Bulls

PrizePicks, 3:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Bulls are a below-average rebounding team, and by virtue of playing at one of the league's fastest paces, they rank in the bottom five in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. In particular, Chicago gives up a ton of boards to guards, so this should be a good spot for Murray, who's averaging 6.6 RPG over his last 10, to take advantage.

Trey Murphy more than 3.5 made threes at Chicago

Sleeper, 4:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing opponents to take the fourth-most wide-open threes per game (21.4). During this same stretch, Murphy ranks second in the NBA in wide-open threes attempted per game (6.0). Plus, over the past 17 games, he's made at least three triples 15 times, averaging 3.5 makes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday, January 14
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday, January 14
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, January 13
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, January 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 13
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Sarr's Time to Star?
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Sarr's Time to Star?