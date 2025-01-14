NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper for Tuesday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kevin Durant more than 3.5 turnovers at Atlanta

Underdog, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Durant isn't as careful with the ball as you might think, and he's given the ball away multiple times in seven of the past eight games for an average of 3.8 TOV. When these teams faced off a few games ago, KD had three turnovers. I think he could go over that mark tonight against a Hawks team that's forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.6) across the past 10 games.

Dejounte Murray MORE THAN 6.0 rebounds vs. Bulls

PrizePicks, 3:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Bulls are a below-average rebounding team, and by virtue of playing at one of the league's fastest paces, they rank in the bottom five in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. In particular, Chicago gives up a ton of boards to guards, so this should be a good spot for Murray, who's averaging 6.6 RPG over his last 10, to take advantage.

Trey Murphy more than 3.5 made threes at Chicago

Sleeper, 4:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing opponents to take the fourth-most wide-open threes per game (21.4). During this same stretch, Murphy ranks second in the NBA in wide-open threes attempted per game (6.0). Plus, over the past 17 games, he's made at least three triples 15 times, averaging 3.5 makes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.