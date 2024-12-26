NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Anfernee Simons more than 18.5 points vs. Jazz

PrizePicks, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah is struggling on defense, allowing the third-most points per 48 minutes to opponents (119.9) over the past 10 games. Simons' efficiency can come and go, but this is a soft matchup, and he's taken double-digit shot attempts in 13 straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 19.2 points on 44.3 FG%.

Alperen Sengun more than 10 rebounds at New Orleans

PrizePicks, 3:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: As good as rookie center Yves Missi has been, the Pelicans are a poor rebounding team. Over their past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most rebounds per 48 minutes (48.3). Sengun has been a steady rebounder lately, grabbing at least eight boards in 11 straight games, averaging 10.3 during this stretch.

LaMelo Ball more than 1.5 steals at Washington

Underdog, 3:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington is allowing the third-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.7) over the past 10 games. Ball didn't record a steal in his most recent game but had eight total in the prior two games and is averaging 1.3 this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex.