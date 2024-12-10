NBA DFS
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and Sleeper for Tuesday

Published on December 10, 2024

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 0.5 steals vs. Magic

Sleeper, 4:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Antetokounmpo hasn't been as active defensively as in years past, averaging only 0.5 steals per game. But this is a good spot for him to exceed his average. Without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, I don't trust Orlando's offense to function seamlessly. When those two have been off the court this season, their lineups have had a 19.5 TOV%. For reference, that would be the worst in the NBA by a full percent.

Jalen Suggs HIGHER THAN 2.5 made three-pointers

Underdog, 12:42 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Suggs ahs gone over this number in three straight games, taking 10 threes per game in that span. Without Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, he's the next man up, and while that may not be his strongest suit, the Magic don't have much of a choice. The Bucks give up a high number of three-point attempts, especially to opposing guards.

 Jalen Suggs HIGHER THAN 24.5 Points + Rebounds

Underdog, 12:42 PM CT

Nick Whalen: In tandem with the threes projection, I like Suggs to have enough shooting volume to approach 20 points tonight. From a matchup perspective, Milwaukee ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in both points and rebounds given up to the guard position this season.

