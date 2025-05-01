NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, May 1

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Knicks vs. Pistons: Josh Hart to record 25.5 points + rebounds + assists – 5 PM ET, Pick6

Even though Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the players who should carry the scoring load for the Knicks in this pivotal Game 6, there's no question Hart should play an important role as well. One of the best rebounding forwards in the league and a player who can fill the stat sheet on any given game, Hart is a solid bet when looking at players who can contribute across the board. The veteran forward tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pistons. He's notched at least 26 P+R+A in his last three games of the series.

Knicks vs. Pistons: Malik Beasley to record over 13.5 points + assists – PrizePicks, Pick6 and Sleeper, 5 PM ET

One of the players to watch for the Pistons in this do-or-die game will be Bridges. Cade Cunningham will be the team's top offensive weapon, but the Knicks know that they need to slow down the star guard to have a shot at closing out the series Thursday. If that's the case, Beasley will have to step up once again. The veteran shooter chipped in with 10 points in Game 5 of the series, and while he's scored in double digits in his last three appearances, he's reached 14 points + assists just twice throughout the series. In five games, Beasley is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 30.4 percent from three-point range. Those numbers represent a regression compared to what he did during the regular season.

Nuggets vs. Clippers: Michael Porter to record over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists – Underdog, PrizePicks, Pick 6 and Sleeper, 5 PM ET

Porter has been extremely inconsistent in the series against the Clippers, but if the Nuggets want to close the series out Thursday, they need him to be productive on both ends of the court. The three-point, four-rebound performance in the series opener seems to be a thing of the past now. Porter has notched at least 17 points + rebounds + assists in three of the subsequent outings, passing the 20 P+R+A in Games 2 and 4. Under that trend, Porter could deliver another big game in this matchup. He averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in the regular season, so if he respects those averages in the playoffs, he should surpass this mark with ease.

