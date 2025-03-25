NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Pick6 and Sleeper for Tuesday, March 25

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Zach Edey to record over 14.5 points + rebounds -- Pick6 at 12:15 PM CT

Edey played off the bench against the Clippers on March 21 but still posted a solid line of eight points and eight rebounds in only 17 minutes. The rookie big man rarely logs more than 25 minutes regardless of whether he starts or not, achieving that mark just twice over his last 10 games, but that hasn't prevented him from making his mark near the rim, either as a finisher or as a rebounder. Edey has grabbed eight or more rebounds in three of his last four games, and the scoring has been coming around, too, with eight or more points in four of his previous six. Also, he's cleared the 14.5 points + rebounds line in three of his last four appearances, and he'll have a favorable matchup against Utah on Tuesday.

Donovan Clingan to record over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper at 12:15 PM CT

Another rookie big man who has been playing better as the season progresses, Clingan has been making the most of his opportunities in the frontcourt. He's started in every one of his 16 appearances since the All-Star break, and it doesn't seem like things will change any time soon, especially since Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee) remain sidelined. The rookie is coming off a subpar showing against the Celtics, delivering four points, a rebound and an assist in only 19 minutes of action, and things won't get easier for him with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers up top. Clingan had recorded at least 18 points + rebounds in five straight games before the Boston matchup, and he might have a decent shot at getting back on track against a tired Cleveland team in the midst of a West Coast trip.

Onyeka Okongwu to record over 23.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog at 12:15 PM CT

Okongwu will face a tough matchup against Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets, but the big man has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, fully justifying his move to a starting role ahead of Clint Capela. Okongwu saw the end of his double-double streak snap at four games in the win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but he still finished the game with 14 points and nine rebounds, which would put him quite close to hitting this line of over 23.5 points + rebounds. Furthermore, he's recorded at least 23 points + boards in five games in a row, and in eight of his 11 appearances this month.

