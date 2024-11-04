NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Bets for Monday, Nov. 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jayson Tatum over 15.5 first-half points at Atlanta

Underdog, 4:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: As is tradition, the Hawks are horrible on defense. They're allowing the third most points per 48 minutes (121.7). With Jaylen Brown sidelined, I expect Tatum to continue stepping up. He's averaging 32.7 PPG across the past three games. I'm only going for the first half, however, as I'm worried about a blowout.

Nikola Jokic over 15.5 first-half points vs. Raptors

Underdog, 4:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The logic for this wager is essentially the same as the one for Tatum. Toronto is terrible on defense, Jamal Murray is out for Denver, and this game has blowout risk (although to be honest, I might take Raptors +10.5). Regardless, Jokic is one of the few reliable scoring options available right now.

Domantas Sabonis over 13 rebounds at Miami

Prizepicks, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Miami has struggled to rebound the ball in the early going, allowing the third most boards in the league (48.6). There aren't many players more reliable on the glass than Sabonis. After grabbing just eight rebounds in the opener, he's averaging 14.0 RPG and is coming off 20 boards against Toronto.