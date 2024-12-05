NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, December 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Devin Vassell over 17.5 points (-122) vs. Bulls

FanDuel, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Victor Wembanyama is out tonight, making Vassell -- in theory -- the team's best scoring option. He's been working his way back from injury but played a season-high 28 minutes in San Antonio's most recent game, posting 25 points. Overall, he's averaging 17.9 points in 23.3 minutes this year. The absence of Wembanyama should only serve to boost Vassell's opportunities against the Bulls, who are allowing the most opponent points per 48 minutes (126.6) across the past 10 games.

Grizzlies to cover -3.0 points vs. Kings

FanDuel, 4:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sacramento is coming off a nice win over Houston, while Memphis is coming off a tough loss to Dallas. But the Grizzlies have been one of the most undervalued teams all season. Coach Taylor Jenkins and a group of role players pulling this team to 14-8 while almost every key player has missed significant time is impressive. Now that Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson and Marcus Smart are all healthy, this team is poised to make a run. They've also been great at home (10-3). Sacramento recently switched up their starting five, inserting Malik Monk the past two games. That may end up being a positive change, but I need to see it before I believe it.

Scottie Barnes over 3.5 turnovers (-160) vs. Thunder

BetMGM, 4:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Barnes' assist totals have been rising, but so have his turnovers. Across his past four games, he's averaging 5.3 turnovers. This is not a get-right matchup. OKC has one of the best defenses in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they're forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (18.6).