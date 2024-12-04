NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, December 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Clippers to cover +3.5 points vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 2:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, but their win last night was a blowout and allowed the starters to rest early. This is also their third straight game at home, helping with the slight rest disadvantage. Ultimately, I think the Clippers continue to be undervalued and the Wolves overvalued in the betting market. Minnesota comes in with a .500 record, but they're 3-6 on the road and just aren't gelling. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 14-9 (9-4 at home) and have lost only twice over their past 10 games -- one of those being to a juggernaut (against Boston on the road) and the other being a one-point road loss to this Wolves team.

Myles Turner over 2.5 blocks (+140) at Brooklyn

FanDuel, 4:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Nets are having their shots blocked the most per 48 minutes over the past 10 games. That bodes well for Turner, who is one of the league's better shot-blockers. He has at least one swat in 16 straight games, averaging 2.0 blocks during that stretch.

Timberwolves-Clippers U214.0

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: While the Clippers put up 127 points on Tuesday night, they were facing one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. On balance, LA has been an under team this season, and they'll now face a Wolves team that ranks 28th in pace and second in defensive rating over the last five games. The Clippers have been a solid defense all season long, and they also play at a bottom-10 pace. When these teams met last week, the game finished at 185. I don't think we go that low again, but this should be another grind-it-out game for both sides – especially Minnesota, which feels like a two-man offensive team right now.