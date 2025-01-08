NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, January 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers under 230.5

Caesars Sportsbook, 1:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has some extra weight, as it's the first time in NBA history teams on winning streaks of 15 (OKC) and 10 (CLE) will face off. But in this matchup of an immovable object versus an unstoppable force, I'm siding with the immovable object. Both teams are on two days of rest, so there should be fresh legs on defense. Oddly enough, this is OKC's seventh-ranked offense vs. Cleveland's seventh-ranked defense, and Cleveland's first-ranked offense vs. OKC's first-ranked defense. But a huge portion of these teams' identities on both sides of the ball relates to turnovers and transition. Without getting too bogged down with numbers, both teams run and stop the run; both teams force turnovers and don't commit them. I expect a lot of drawn-out half-court possessions.

Tyrese Maxey over 30.5 points (-118) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 1:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The 76ers are favored by 11 points tonight, so it may be best to check for Maxey first-half scoring lines. As of writing, neither FanDuel nor DraftKings are offering it, however. Joel Embiid and Paul George are both sidelined, so the ball should be in Maxey's hands more than usual. He's averaging 25.4 points this season, and the Wizards are allowing a league-high 122.2 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games. Notably, over the past four games, Washington gave up 29 points to Jalen Green, a combined 75 points in back-to-back games against CJ McCollum, and 32 points to Zach LaVine.

Jamal Murray over 1.5 steals (-110) vs. Clippers

BetMGM, 1:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray is having a career year as a defender, averaging 1.6 steals per game, and he's reached multiple steals in 14 of his 29 appearances. The Clippers have been a good team overall but struggle taking care of the ball. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (9.8).

Thunder-Cavaliers U231.5

BetMGM, 3:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This is the biggest game of the NBA season thus far, and while I don't have a great read on the side, I do think we could see a relatively lower-scoring game. This will be as close to a playoff environment as it gets, so I think we see maximum defensive effort on both sides. Cleveland is one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA, but the Thunder are the NBA's No. 1 defense, while the Cavs aren't far behind.

Mikal Bridges O19.5 points (-114) vs. Raptors

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: After a rocky start to the year, Bridges has emerged as a consistent nightly scorer for the Knicks. He's coming off of 24 points in a loss to Orlando on Monday, and this should be a much better matchup against the NBA's worst defensive team over the last 10 games. If Karl-Anthony Towns ends up being ruled out, we like this number even more.

Yves Missi over 1.5 blocks (-113) vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 1:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The rookie has been more consistent with his shot-blocking lately, swatting at least one shot in eight straight games for a 2.4 block average. It's a good opportunity tonight for him to continue his streak. Over the past 10 games, Portland is getting the second-most shots blocked per 48 minutes (6.2).