NBA Playoff Player Props Tonight: Best Bets for Warriors at Timberwolves Game 2

Top NBA Picks for Game 2 of Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler over 6.5 assists (-104, FanDuel)

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha (5:05 PM CT): Pulling some playoff numbers with Steph Curry off the court, Butler sees a +3.2 assist increase per 36 minutes, rising to 7.9 dimes per 36. With the possibility of 40+ minutes for Butler, I think we're getting solid value here.

Draymond Green over 1.5 threes (+114, BetRivers)

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha (5:10 PM CT): Again, using the Curry on/off numbers, I found Green has been shooting a shocking 8.1 three-point attempts per 36 with Curry on the sidelines during these playoffs. That's enough volume for me to put some blind faith into Green hitting two at plus-odds.

Naz Reid O12.5 PTS (-125, DraftKings)

Warriors at Timberwolves, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen (2:13 PM CT): Reid was one of the few bright spots for the Wolves in Game 1, and whenever he's on the court, he tends to be aggressive. Reid can shoot the three and attack off the dribble – something the Wolves struggled with, as a team, in Game 1. He's run a bit hot and cold in the Playoffs thus far, but the Wolves will need his scoring punch tonight.

Anthony Edwards O12.5 AST+REB (-130, DraftKings)

Warriors at Timberwolves, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen (2:13 PM CT): While he's struggled shooting the ball, Edwards has been extremely consistent on the glass, pulling down double-digit boards in each of the last two games and averaging 9.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs. The assists have waxed and waned, but the Timberwolves' overall shooting struggles haven't helped matters. He's still putting up 5.5 assists per game for the postseason, but the advanced numbers say that figure should be closer to 7.0.