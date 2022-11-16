NBA Same Game Parlay Picks And Welcome Offers Tonight

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Wednesdays are one of the busiest days of the week when it comes to the NBA. Tonight, there are 10 games on the slate which means ample NBA betting opportunities. As a result, it could be difficult to narrow down the best NBA markets to bet on since there are so many individual markets and bet types.

However, one of the best ways to get an edge on your NBA betting app is with the same-game parlay bet. With same-game parlays, you can build a parlay from one game. Therefore, if there is one game you like over the rest, then you can use that option to bang the book.

NBA Same Game Parlay Pick For Tonight

When it comes to tonight's NBA slate, one of the most popular games to bet on will feature the Celtics and Hawks at 7:40 p.m. ET, two of the best teams in the East chock full of superstars on both sides.

There are plenty of angles to go with when building a Same Game Parlay on this game. Here is one parlay worth exploring:

Al Horford Over 10.5 points (-113)

Dejounte Murray Over 21.5 points (-125)

Marcus Smart Over 6.5 assists (-128)

Parlay Odds: +550

If you like betting Overs, targeting games with high totals is key. This Hawks-Celtics matchup deploys a 235.5-point total, the largest on the slate.

While Al Horford is a longtime NBA veteran, he is known for his reliability and all-around play on the court. He can do a little bit of everything, including scoring the basketball. Horford has gone over 10.5 points in seven of his past 10 games, including three straight.

If there are going to be a ton of points scored, we need a guy who is going to facilitate the basketball to the team's elite scorers, which is where Marcus Smart comes in. Smart is one of the best in the NBA at dishing the basketball. Like Horford with his scoring, Smart has gone over his line of 6.5 assists in 7-of-10 games, including six straight as well.

On the other side, the Hawks will have to keep up with the Celtics in the scoring department. And who better to target than Dejounte Murray? If Trae Young is going to be the focal point of the Boston defense, Murray should have a lot of open looks. Murray has gone over his 21.5 points line in six of his past 10 games.

Where Can I Bet On NBA Same Game Parlays Tonight?

Should I Bet NBA Same Game Parlays Often? Bet Responsibly

Be mindful that same-game parlays are one of the riskiest bets you can make. While it is hard enough to hit a single straight bet, you need to win all of the bets inside your same-game parlay for your wager to settle as a winner.

Therefore, you should always bet responsibly and stick to your unit size and never chase your losses.