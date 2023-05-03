NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday May 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We have a single-game playoff slate on tap Wednesday, so we're working with Yahoo's single-game slate roster format. There are no positional designations, but rather, three multiplier spots in the form of MegaStar (accrues Yahoo points at 2x rate), Superstar (accrues Yahoo points at 1.5x rate) and Star (accrues Yahoo points at 1.2x rate). There are also two Utility spots that accrue fantasy points at a normal rate.

As customary, we'll highlight multiple candidates to consider for each roster spot for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups.

MegaStar Candidates (2x Yahoo points)

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($47): Tatum got the series off to a blistering start by shooting 56.0 percent, including 80.0 percent from three-point range, on his way to his third showing of over 30 actual points in the last four postseason games and 64.7 Yahoo points. The star forward also eclipsed the 60-mark in Game 6 of the first round against the Hawks and also had one tally of 58.4 Yahoo points against the Sixers in the regular season.

James Harden, PHI ($38): Harden's 45-point tally in Game 1 was the key to the 76ers' upset and helped net a total of 58.2 Yahoo points. Joel Embiid's absence due to a knee injury was naturally instrumental in Harden's performance, but he's actually been sharp against the Celtics since the start of the regular season to the tune of 50.5 percent shooting, including 44.7 percent from three-point range, in five games overall, on his way to three tallies of 50 Yahoo points or more. Therefore, even if Embiid does take the floor as appears to be likely as of Wednesday morning, the Beard remains a very viable option for this spot.

ALSO CONSIDER: Joel Embiid, PHI ($53)

Superstar Candidates (1.5x Yahoo points)

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($35): Brown's efficiency has been off the charts over the last four playoff games, as he's shot 60.0 percent, including 69.6 percent from three-point range, in that span. Those numbers are partly constituted by a jaw-dropping 80.0 percent success rate from the field against the 76ers in Game 1 in a performance that netted 35.2 Yahoo points. Brown also scored over 40 Yahoo points in three games of the first-round series against the Hawks and eclipsed 40 Yahoo points on two occasions versus the Sixers in the regular season.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($25): Maxey has been one of the more unsung heroes of the 76ers' postseason thus far, as he's put up 22.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6 percent from behind the arc across five games. Maxey provided 42.2 Yahoo points in 36 minutes against the Celtics in Game 1, and he hasn't been under 30 yet in five postseason games.

Star (1.2x Yahoo points)/Utility Candidates

Tobias Harris, PHI ($23): Harris has also been a key complementary contributor for Philadelphia thus far in its playoff run, averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 55.3 percent, including 52.6 percent from three-point range, across five games. Harris is averaging 35.2 minutes per game while putting up 15.2 shot attempts per contest in that span, and he put up 34.5 Yahoo points against Boston in Game 1 as well.

Al Horford, BOS ($21): Horford has been stuffing the stat sheet of late and particularly boosting his fantasy production on the defensive end, recording multiple blocks in three straight on his way to scoring 29.7 to 45.4 Yahoo points in that span. The big man also scored 24.7 to 29.3 Yahoo points in three of the first four games against the Hawks in the first round, and he averaged 27.7 Yahoo points in two of his contests versus Philadelphia in the regular season.

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS ($19): Brogdon has been instrumental off the bench for the Celtics thus far this postseason, averaging 15.8 points (on 49.4 percent shooting), 4.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 28.2 minutes per contest. Brogdon put up 27.1 Yahoo points against the 76ers in Game 1, and he's tormented Philly since the regular season by shooting 52.5 percent, including 43.8 percent from behind the arc, in five games overall versus the 76ers. Given he's been under 21.8 Yahoo points only once in seven playoff games thus far, Brogdon is an appealing play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marcus Smart, BOS ($20); De'Anthony Melton, PHI ($13)

Player to Avoid

Georges Niang, PHI ($10): Niang saw 13 minutes off the bench in Game 1 but generated just 4.7 Yahoo points, and he could be in for even less opportunity if Embiid is back on the floor Tuesday as seems to be likely.

