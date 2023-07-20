NBA Betting
Nick on DraftKings: NBA Win Totals, Best Bets (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
July 20, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to discuss NBA Win Totals. Will Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs exceed 49 wins?  And has Houston really imporved with Fred VanVleet and other additions.  Watch for all of Nick's win total betting advice:


PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

