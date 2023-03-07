NBA Betting
Whalen on VSiN: Celtics' slump, Kings playoff prospects and WCF picks (Video)

Whalen on VSiN: Celtics' slump, Kings playoff prospects and WCF picks (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
March 7, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick joins VSiN's "A Numbers Game" to discuss the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay and then lots of NBA. What to make of the Celtics slump? How far can De'Aaron Fox and Sacramento go in the playoffs? Who does Nick pick for the Western Conference Finals? Who does he like in tonight's slate (Hint: whoever plays the Rockets)? How long has he been growing that mustache?


ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
