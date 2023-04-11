Nick on VSiN: Hawks vs Heat Play-In Wagers

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick "The Whale" Whalen calls in to our friends at VSiN to discuss pre-game wager options for tonight's Hawks versus Heat Play-In game. What should we expect from Jimmy Butler?

"We have just been waiting for some sort of sign that they are better than we think they are."@wha1en joined @beatingthebook to preview the @ATLHawks at the @MiamiHEAT matchup and which player props he likes for the #EasternConference. Conversation: https://t.co/nUJRcwr6cH pic.twitter.com/D1TTr0cLKB — VSiN (@VSiNLive) April 11, 2023

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.