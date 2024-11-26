Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Recap

It's Thanksgiving week, and maybe you're feeling thankful that your Sorare lineups aren't set in stone. Every player is primed for consideration. What's in this week's harvest? Well, an Upgrade, a Hold, and a Downgrade.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of [11/25 at 2 p.m. ET.]

UPGRADE

Coby White, CHI ($6.27): You likely know that the Boston Celtics pace the NBA in three-point attempts. In fact, the Celtics have gotten out ahead of the pack to a degree. Behind them, though, are a handful of teams that have averaged over 40 shots from behind the arc, including the Bulls all the way up at 42.6. White has averaged 19.1 points per game, just like last year, but he's taking 8.8 three per game and making 3.4 of them. His 87.1 free-throw percentage and 38.4 three-point percentage are improvements, but in line with his career numbers. White has run a bit hit-and-cold, but he has three 40.0 Sorare point games in his last eight outings.

HOLD

Julius Randle, MIN ($7.66): I had questions about Randle's move to Minnesota. Not just fit, but Tom Thibodeau plays his guys a ton of minutes. Would Randle end up with less court time, and thus less Sorare points? Well, Randle has played a Thibs-esque 34.4 minutes per game with the Timberwolves, and while the presence of Rudy Gobert has cut into his rebounds, he has five 20-point games in a row, with over 30.0 Sorare points each time.

DOWNGRADE

Caleb Martin, PHI ($5.88): Martin's move from Miami to Philly has meant more minutes, but no uptick in production. He's starting for the 76ers but has averaged 9.9 points per game. Martin is shooting fewer threes and free throws, and there could be a reason for that. The injuries to the stars have hurt the offense, sure, but also the pace is a concern. The Sixers are in the bottom five in pace, and that means fewer opportunities, especially as a complementary player. Martin has two games with single-digit Sorare points in his last five outings, and I expect more to come.