Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

Written by 
Chris Morgan 
Published on February 11, 2025

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update this Week (2/11)

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the NBA All-Star break is coming up this weekend. In between, it's time to get your Sorare NBA lineups situated. Once again, I have an upgrade, a hold, and a downgrade for your lineups.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of February 10, 4:45 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7.24): Herro was already heading toward a career year even though he hasn't taken more field goals in total. What he's done is take even more threes and get to the line more often while remaining a very good, if not great, shooter. Thirty-point games, and games with over 40 or 50 Sorare points, have already been common. Now, Jimmy Butler is officially out of the way and won't be returning. Andrew Wiggins thrives as a secondary piece. This is Herro's offense the rest of this season, and probably the next couple of seasons as well.

HOLD

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($7.75): In Johnson's first two games back from injury he had 17 points and then 18 points, and in both games he made three three-pointers. Those were both right in line with his numbers on the season, and he had 33.7 Sorare points against the Heat. Just as importantly to Johnson's Sorare status, he was not dealt at the deadline. Johnson remains a Net. That means he should be getting the same minutes and the same number of touches for a rebuilding team. He's steady…at least until the offseason when trades will be revisited I'm sure.

DOWNGRADE

De'Andre Hunter, CLE ($5.37): Hunter was having a career year with Atlanta, and it is worth noting he was doing that off the bench. He hasn't lost a starting role in his move from the Hawks to the Cavaliers, but he will likely lose minutes, and almost assuredly touches. Hunter's definitely behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on the pecking order, and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have their roles as well. Even with Atlanta, like a lot of sixth men Hunter would mix games with 30 Sorare points with games with 15 points. His ceiling, and his floor, have both dropped.

Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
