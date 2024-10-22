Sorare NBA: Upgrades, Holds, and Downgrades NBA Opening Week

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA This Week: Buys, Sells and Holds

As the NBA season begins, so does the season for sorting and selecting your Sorare NBA lineups. Just because we are just kicking off the festivities does not mean you can't already be thinking of alterations you can make to improve the look of your Sorare lineup.

All season I will be providing you with a weekly Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade. Upgrades are guys that, through circumstances or recent play, feel like worthwhile additions. Downgrades, as you may have surmised, are the opposite of that, and you may want to jettison them. Holds are guys who I see keeping up their current run of production from a Sorare points, um, standpoint.

Since the 2024-25 campaign is just kicking off, nobody has put any production up on the court. Thus, my first Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade are all based on off-season matters. Get your lineup situated before the tipoffs pile up.

For those who are new to Sorare NBA, it is a next-level fantasy basketball game where you collect and compete with ownable digital player cards to win prizes like cash, tickets, signed jerseys, and more. No matter where you finish, you still own your cards.

*Prices in this article current as of Monday, Oct. 21 at 5 pm ET.

Upgrade

Brandon Miller, CHA ($34.98): You know how every season there will be aggrieved talk about some second-year player being in the Most Improved conversation because second-year players are supposed to make significant improvements? I'm thinking Miller is going to be the source of such conversation this season. While he was a distant third in the Rookie of the Year chatter, Miller averaged 17.3 points per game and showed shooting touch by making 82.7 percent of his free throws and 37.3 percent of his threes. Things should be much easier for him this season. I grant you my vision for Miller probably requires LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams to play 60-65 games, which may make me a cock-eyed optimist, but 'tis the season for that!

Hold

Klay Thompson, DAL ($17.35): Thompson's last game as a Warrior was a disaster, yielding 4.3 Sorare points, but he was mostly a 30-40 point player. Though he's getting a change of scenery, I don't think it will leads to a resurgence. Klay is an all-time shooter, but he's 34 and has lost explosion. He'll space the floor for the Mavericks, and he'll make three-to-four treys per game, but he's in his Khris Middleton era now.

Downgrade

Cam Thomas, BRK ($10.17): Thomas' unrelenting gunning led to some big Sorare days last season. Gunners often make hay on bad-vibes bad teams, but the hiring of Jordi Fernandez leads me to believe the Nets want to be a good-vibes bad team, and so Thomas' shoot-first, shoot-second style could see him racking up more message benching than 40-point games.