NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
VSiN: Alex's Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Playoff Action

VSiN: Alex's Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Playoff Action

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 23, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by NBA Editor Alex Barutha to preview best bets for the NBA Playoffs. First they review the Thunder's Game 2 win over Memphis and Alex's take for that series. They then move on to Pacers Bucks, where Nick is worried about his home town team. Will the Bucks show some life in Game 3? After the break, Alex gives his best bets for Wednesday's NBA playoff action, starting with Celtics Magic. Will Derrick White hit a bunch of threes? (Segment aired 4-23-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 23
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 23
Best NBA Bets & Expert Picks for Today's NBA Playoff Games: Tuesday, April 22
Best NBA Bets & Expert Picks for Today's NBA Playoff Games: Tuesday, April 22
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Sleeper, PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 22
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Sleeper, PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22