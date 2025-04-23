VSiN: Alex's Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Playoff Action

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by NBA Editor Alex Barutha to preview best bets for the NBA Playoffs. First they review the Thunder's Game 2 win over Memphis and Alex's take for that series. They then move on to Pacers Bucks, where Nick is worried about his home town team. Will the Bucks show some life in Game 3? After the break, Alex gives his best bets for Wednesday's NBA playoff action, starting with Celtics Magic. Will Derrick White hit a bunch of threes? (Segment aired 4-23-2025)

