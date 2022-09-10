Washington Wizards Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23

This article is part of our NBA Team Previews series.

2022-23 Washington Wizards Team Preview

Washington lost Thomas Bryant and Tomas Satoransky to free agency while trading Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets for Will Barton and Monte Morris. The Wizards also spent the No. 10 overall pick on Johnny Davis and signed veterans Taj Gibson and Delon Wright.

2021-22 Record: 35-47; 12th in Eastern Conference

2022-23 NBA Win Total Odds: 35.5 wins (DraftKings)

2022-23 NBA Title Odds: +35,000 (DraftKings)

Washington Wizards Fantasy Basketball Preview – Top Players

Despite speculation that Beal would ask out of Washington, the three-time All-Star signed a five-year, $251 max contract with the Wizards during the offseason. After averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game in 2020-21, Beal crashed back down to Earth last season. He averaged just 23.2 points, and all of his shooting percentages dropped significantly. He also sprained his wrist and needed surgery in February, keeping him out for the remainder of the campaign. The result was 40 games played for Beal, and he ranked 46th in per-game fantasy production - a massive decline from the prior three seasons of top-13 finishes. Last season wasn't all bad - Beal reached a new career high for assists per game (6.6) - but it's possible his value needs to be recalibrated. He'll still be the No. 1 option in Washington, though the team traded for Kristaps Porzingis at last year's deadline, and Kyle Kuzma showed some nice upside, so Beal won't have to save the offense every possession. The 29-year-old guard probably won't be adding anything to his game, but he's not quite old enough for a serious decline to start, either. So, it's possible last season was a bit of a fluke, and he ups his efficiency in 2022-23. Beal's role is one of the most secure in the league, as well, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry about a small reach for him in the middle of the second round.

With the ups and downs Porzingis has encountered thus far in his career, it can be easy to overlook the depth of his talent and the uniqueness of his skill set. The 7-foot-3 center was one of four players to average at least 1.5 three-pointers and 1.5 blocked shots per game last season, and he's hit both of those marks in four of his six NBA campaigns. Porzingis also averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and a career-best 86.7 percent from the charity stripe. It's not like these numbers were unexpected- they align with his career output thus far. Unfortunately, Porzingis' statistical consistency is mirrored by a consistent inability to remain on the court. He played in only 51 games last season, marking the sixth consecutive campaign (including 2018-19, which he sat out completely) during which he has missed a significant chunk of the schedule. If not for the injury concerns, Porzingis would likely be an easy second-to-third-round fantasy draft pick, but it'll take courage to select him there for the coming season given his history of getting hurt. If there's reason to gamble, it's in remembering that Porzingis looked good after joining Washington via trade last season, posting per-game averages of 22.1 points, 8.8 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.5 blocks. We haven't seen Porzingis play with Bradley Beal yet, but the trio of those two and forward Kyle Kuzma theoretically complement one another. Porzingis should put up big numbers again when healthy next season, but the caveat of "when healthy" is plenty of reason to pause on draft day.

Kuzma seems to have finally found a home with the Wizards. After struggling to live up to expectations during his Lakers tenure, he was traded to Washington during the 2021-22 offseason and responded with a career-best campaign. Even though he failed to play at least 70 games for the third year in a row, Kuzma still averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks, posting career-best numbers in rebounds, assists and blocks. Despite the roster changes, all signs point to Kuzma being part of the Wizards' starting five next season, though it wouldn't be surprising if his numbers take a hit considering the presence of Kristaps Porzingis and the return of Bradley Beal, who should operate as the undisputed go-to guy on offense. Kuzma could be worth a shot as a mid-to-late-round selection in most fantasy formats.

The 2021-22 campaign marked Barton's last season in Denver following eight years of service, as he was dealt to the Wizards this summer. Injuries and a fluctuating role often made him a tough player to roster in fantasy, but he was productive overall. In his 479 appearances (279 starts) with the Nuggets, he averaged 14.0 points on 44/36/79 shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.4 minutes. In eight-category roto leagues, he ranked as high as 53rd and as low as 193rd on a per-game basis, finishing with an average rank of 108th. In Washington, it appears he has a chance to start at small forward, though he'll be competing against Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija, and it's possible coach Wes Unseld Jr. would prefer Barton as a sixth man off the bench. Either way, given how thin this Washington roster is, Barton should continue seeing minutes in the mid-to-high 20s consistently, if not more. There's back-end standard league relevance to be had, so selecting Barton with a closing pick makes sense.

Washington Wizards Depth Chart for 2022-23

Washington Wizards Predictions for 2022-23

The Wizards had an expected win total of 31.5 games last year based on point differential. A healthy Bradley Beal combined with Kristaps Porzingis means they should clear that mark relatively easily, but it's far from a guarantee they'll be a .500 team. Porzingis is injury-prone, and Washington isn't especially deep with proven NBA players. They'll be above the bottom rung of the East, but they'll still probably have to go through the play-in tournament.

Record Prediction

37-45

10-seed

Loses in play-in tourney

Bold Call

Johnny Davis struggles to be an every-game player as a rookie.

NBA Award Contenders