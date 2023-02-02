You Can Bet On When LeBron James Will Pass Kareem For The Points Record

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

It's common knowledge that LeBron James is in the conversation as the greatest basketball player of all-time. What he is doing this year at age 38, in his 20th season in the NBA, is only adding to his resumé.

James is closing in on the all-time scoring record, needing only 89 more points to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387. You can bet on when James will set the record on the best NBA betting sites by signing up with the top NBA betting promos.

LeBron James Has Been Remarkable This Season

It can't be understated just how spectacular James has been in his 20th season. He's seventh in the league in scoring this year at 30.2 points per game. On his 38th birthday earlier this season, James posted what was then a season-high 47 points. He followed it up with 48 two weeks later.

James has scored over 40 points five times this season. His 30.2 points is good for the third-highest average of his long career. What he's doing this year are elite marks for an all-time player, despite the fact that his Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves at 13th in the Western Conference with a 24-28 record.

When Might LeBron James Break The Scoring Record?

The Lakers upcoming schedule feature two road games at the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, at the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, and then a return to Los Angeles against the Oklahoma City Thunder next Tuesday. After that, James and the Lakers will host the Milwaukee Bucks before traveling to the Golden State Warriors. Here are the odds on the top NBA betting apps for when James will set the scoring record.

@ IND (2nd Feb): +20000

@ NOP (4th Feb) +4800

vs OKC (7th Feb) +200

vs MIL (9th Feb) -120

@ GSW (11th Feb) +360

If James maintains a scoring average of 30.2, which is no small feat, he would narrowly set the record in his next home game, which you can get at +200 odds. Indiana, New Orleans, and Oklahoma City are all in the bottom half of the NBA in points allowed per game.

