Alex Len News: Logs career-low 1.6 PPG in 2024-25

Len finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks across 8.3 minutes per game over 46 regular-season appearances (seven starts) between the Lakers and the Kings.

Len played only four minutes in two appearances during the Lakers' 4-1 first-round series loss to Minnesota, racking up four rebounds. The 31-year-old big man began the season with Sacramento but was traded to the Wizards and subsequently waived in February. However, he signed a one-year pact with the Lakers in the same month, where he averaged 2.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 12.2 minutes per game in 10 appearances (four starts). Len is set to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season and could be an option for teams seeking additional frontcourt depth.