NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 19

Slate Overview

CHA at LAL: Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games; Lakers 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (foot): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,800) at Lakers

Ball missed seven of the Hornets' last nine games heading into the break, but he is listed as probable for action on Wednesday night. He is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals on the season, and he has a good chance to stand out against the Lakers, who give up the league's seventh-most assists to opposing point guards, and the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($10,600) vs. Hornets

Doncic is expected to face a minutes restriction in his first game back from the break, and what will mark just his third game with the Lakers. Nonetheless, he should still find the chance to pad his stats, as the Hornets give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($8,800) at Lakers

Bridges averaged 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists, including seven games with at least 40 DK points and a high of 56.0 through the final 10 games before the break. He should find the opportunity to keep up the solid production against the Lakers, who have allowed opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field this season. He also finished with 46.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers. Additionally, Bridges may be up for a much lighter matchup if LeBron James is sidelined.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,200) vs. Hornets

James played in back-to-back games heading into the break but decided to sit out of the All-Star Game due to injury. He is listed as questionable for action against the Hornets, but his general trend this season has been to push through the difficulty and take the court. If he is able to go, he is likely to thrive against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards. James also finished with 40.8 DK points in his previous run-in with the Hornets.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($8,600) at Lakers

Williams is expected to play for the first time since he was traded to the Lakers in a deal that was rescinded soon after. Prior to the trade, he had been on a roll, averaging 20.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks across 10 appearances, including five with at least 50 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who were left pretty thin in the frontcourt after they dealt Anthony Davis and were unable to move forward with Williams.

Expected Chalk

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($8,400) vs. Hornets

Reaves entered the All-Star Break on a roll, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals over 10 games, including a high of 70.3 DK points. He is likely to keep up the strong play and has a chance to pad his stats with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards, and the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($7,000) vs. Hornets

Hachimura reached the 20-point mark in five of the last seven games before the All-Star Break, averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over that span. He should be able to keep up the production with a matchup against the Hornets, as he will have a significant size advantage lined up across from Josh Green.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Lakers ($5,200) vs. Hornets

Finney-Smith missed the final game before the break, but he averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances. He has a good chance to shine against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game. He would also be up for a major boost if LeBron James is sidelined.

Jaxson Hayes, Lakers ($6,000) vs. Hornets

Hayes averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks, reaching the 25 DK-point mark four times over seven consecutive starts heading into the break. He is up for another start and should continue to handle a bulk of minutes in the frontcourt. He should also do well against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Nick Smith, Hornets ($4,200) at Lakers

Aside from being ejected mid-way through the most recent game, Smith entered the break on a roll, averaging 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists across his last 10 appearances, including three with at least 30 DK points. He faces a good chance to get his shot going against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Alex Len, Lakers ($4,400) vs. Hornets

Len accumulated four points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 22 minutes of action in the last game before the break, which also marked his debut with the Lakers. He should be up for another significant chunk of playing time, as the squad brought him in to help provide much-needed depth in the frontcourt. He should also pad his stats with a couple of blocks as the Hornets give up the league's eighth-most blocks per game to opposing centers.

