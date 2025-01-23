Amir Coffey News: Productive outing in spot start

Coffey closed Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics with 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 44 minutes.

Coffey was one of several non-regulars who started Wednesday, and he delivered an impressive scoring output while showing an efficient touch from the floor. However, if most of the regular starters return to action Thursday in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Coffey's fantasy upside might take a serious hit. He's played off the bench in 32 of his 42 appearances this season.