NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20

Slate Overview

MEM at IND: Grizzlies 7-3 in last 10 games; Pacers 14-8 at home

BOS at PHI: Celtics on three-game win streak; 76ers on five-game slide

ORL at ATL: Magic 10-19 on road; Hawks 12-12 at home

CLE at BKN: Cavs on four-game win streak; Nets 6-4 in last 10 games

CHI at NYK: Bulls on four-game slide; Knicks 8-2 in last 10 games

LAC at MIL: Clippers on three-game win streak; Bucks 17-9 at home

CHA at DEN: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; Nuggets on eight-game win streak

PHX at SAS: Suns on three-game slide; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

LAL at POR: Lakers on two-game slide; Trail Blazers 15-13 at home

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Kyle Lowry (hip), Eric Gordon (wrist): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): OUT

ATL - Vit Krejci (back), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

CLE - Ty Jerome (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee): OUT

BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Patrick Williams (knee): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot): Questionable, Josh Hart (knee): OUT

LAC - Amir Coffey (knee), Drew Eubanks (ankle), Norman Powell (knee): Questionable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Andre Jackson (wrist), Damian Lillard (hamstring): Questionable; Bobby Portis (suspension): OUT

CHA - Josh Okogie (hamstring), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (conditioning): OUT

DEN - Peyton Watson (knee): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (knee), Devin Booker (back): Questionable; Cody Martin (abdomen): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (illness): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (knee), Scoot Henderson (ankle): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,500) at Pacers

After returning from a two-game absence, Morant averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals over four appearances, including a high of 52.8 DK points, before missing the final game before the break. He is expected to be ready to go against the Pacers, and he should thrive in the matchup as they give up the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards and the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($7,900) vs. Suns

Fox averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals through his first five games with the Spurs, including a high of 57.8 DK points. With the news that Victor Wembanyama will be out for the season, Fox is now on the hook to step up as a lead scoring option for the squad and has the opportunity to kick his production into overdrive. He faces a favorable matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,600) at Hawks

Wagner entered the break on a roll, averaging 27.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to continue the strong play with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,100) at Pacers

Jackson averaged 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks through 10 games, including four with more than 45 DK points. He is up for a great chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,700) vs. Bulls

Towns delivered back-to-back 40-and-10 double-doubles heading into the break and averaged 28.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over his previous five outings. He is likely to keep up the dominant play against the Bulls, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at 76ers

Tatum topped the 30-point mark in each of the three games leading into the break and is averaging 26.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last 10 outings. He enters what should be a competitive matchup against a 76ers team that will have Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey in the lineup, and he should need to bring his best effort to keep his side in control. The Sixers are also giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($5,800) vs. Cavs

Russell entered the break on a high note, delivering 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal for a total of 35.8 DK points in his previous outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but he should find room to get his shot going as they give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Nick Richards, Suns ($5,300) at Spurs

Richards is up for a favorable matchup against a Spurs frontcourt in the absence of Victor Wembanyama. Richards averaged 8.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, including a high of 39.0 DK points through the last five games heading into the break.

Value Picks

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($4,400) at 76ers

Holiday missed the final four games heading into the break but is expected to be ready for action. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals through his previous five outings, and he is up for a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who give up the league's highest field goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Nets

Strus averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 appearances heading into the break, including coming off three straight outings with at least 30 DK points. He should shine against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Suns

Sochan should be up for increased opportunity in the absence of Victor Wembanyama. He averaged 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games heading into the break, and he has a good chance to stand out against the Suns, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game.

