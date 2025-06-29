Anthony Gill Injury: Let go by Washington
The Wizards are expected to waive Gill (hamstring), Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Gill had a $2.55 million, non-guaranteed contract for the 2025-26 season, but it's possible that he will remain in Washington once free agency begins. He played in 50 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign but didn't see much playing time, averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds over 7.9 minutes per game.
Anthony Gill
Free Agent
