Ben Simmons News: Fills box score in reserve role
Simmons tallied eight points (4-6 FG), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in Friday's 108-104 overtime loss to the Celtics.
After starting in each of his six appearances during the regular season, Simmons shifted to a reserve role Friday as Nic Claxton started at center for a second straight game. Simmons still managed to get his minutes and finished the contest with a team-high eight dimes. Simmons has yet to reach double-digit scoring this season, but he's managed to log at least five rebounds in all seven of his outings.
